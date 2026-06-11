As America prepares to celebrate its 250th anniversary, the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin is marking the occasion with a holiday weekend packed with special events, entertainment, and summer-exclusive experiences for guests.

What’s Happening:

The Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin is hosting a special America 250 celebration over the July 4 weekend.

From July 3–5 , hotel guests can enjoy poolside DJs, inflatable games, USA-themed arts and crafts, a specialty Red, White & Poured cocktail, and complimentary birthday cake.

, hotel guests can enjoy poolside DJs, inflatable games, USA-themed arts and crafts, a specialty Red, White & Poured cocktail, and complimentary birthday cake. Guests can easily access EPCOT to experience the new Soarin’ Across America attraction, which debuts as part of the United States' 250th anniversary celebrations.

Hotel guests can also take advantage of early theme park entry benefits to experience popular attractions before regular park opening.

The resort will launch a new Summer Concert Series running from July through August, featuring live music, themed food trucks, and specialty cocktails.

Summer events will be available to hotel guests and non-guests who purchase a resort pass.

The resort is also offering summer discounts of up to 25% off for eligible groups, including Disney Annual Passholders, teachers, and Florida residents.

Semi-Quincentennial Fun:

In a tribute to all nations, but mostly America, EPCOT has debuted a new version of the popular Soarin’ attraction, highlighting some of the USA’s most iconic places.

Announced back in October with an incredible homage to the attraction’s preshow, Patrick Warburton shared that Soarin’ Across America will take flight for America’s 250th birthday celebration, "the semiquincentennial."

For those looking to plan a patriotic trip to Walt Disney World, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.

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