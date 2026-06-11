More Than 400 Alligators Removed from Walt Disney World Property Over the Last Decade

Newly released state records reveal hundreds of nuisance alligators have been removed from Walt Disney World property in the decade following the death of 2-year-old Lane Graves.

It's been almost 10 years since the tragic accident involving an alligator that led to the death of 2-year-old Lane Graves at Walt Disney World. In the 10 years since, over 400 nuisance alligators have been removed from resort property.

What's Happening:

State records newly acquired by Click Orlando show that at least 414 nuisance alligators have been removed from Walt Disney World property since the death of 2-year-old Lane Graves at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort in June 2016.

Prior to the tragedy, state-contracted trappers removed an average of 23 alligators per year from Disney property. That number jumped to 83 removals in 2016 and 57 in 2017, with an average of 36 alligators removed annually from 2018 through 2025.

The removals are conducted through the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s Statewide Nuisance Alligator Program (SNAP), which responds to reports of potentially dangerous alligators in developed areas.

Disney says it continues to work closely with FWC to address wildlife concerns, reinforcing safety procedures and removing or relocating certain wildlife in accordance with state regulations.

Following Lane Graves’ death, Disney added fences, barriers, warning signs, and shoreline rock formations around resort waterways to limit guest access to the water’s edge.

Florida is home to an estimated 1.3 million alligators, and wildlife officials say the removal of nuisance alligators from Disney property has little impact on the state's overall population.

When Walt Disney World first opened in 1971, guests were welcomed to swim in the lakes, before Disney eventually began discouraging guests from doing so. Until 2016, guests of resorts like the Grand Floridian and Polynesian Village could access the waters edge, before they were walled off or covered in signage.

In 2017, a sculpture of a lighthouse was installed near the Grand Floridian to spread awareness of the Lane Thomas Foundation , a nonprofit organization established by Graves’ parents to support families of children in need of organ transplants.

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