Disney Kids and Family to Bring Global Phenomenon "Warrior Cats" to Life as Animated Series
The new series is already in production.
Disney has revealed a new collab with Coolabi and Disney Kids and Family that will bring a hugely popular book series to animated life in 2028.
What's Happening:
- Based on Erin Hunter's feline book series, Disney has picked up the global phenomenon Warrior Cats for an animated adaptation.
- The new adaptation is being brought to life as an animated TV series for Disney+ and Disney Channel after a deal between Coolabi and Disney Kids and Family was reached.
- This new series marks the first authorized animation of Warrior Cats and it will follow the first series of books, Warrior Cats: The Prophecies Begin.
- The hugely successful Warrior Cats book series is about clans of wild cats. The series has sold over 90 million books to date, has been translated into 38 languages, and has been a fixture on the New York Times bestseller list for the last 20 years.
- The series has a huge and passionate fanbase, garnering more than 2 million annual users on the official Warrior Cats website, 50 million views per month across user-generated content on YouTube, and nearly 3 billion views on TikTok.
- Warrior Cats will also join the slate of animated projects at Disney Kids and Family, including belobed series like Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+, Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends, Big City Greens, Phineas and Ferb, and more.
- Warrior Cats is currently in production and slated to premiere in 2028.
What They're Saying:
- Ayo Davis, president, Disney Kids & Family: "We’re always seeking out fresh, imaginative storytelling that resonates with families around the world. Warrior Cats has inspired a generation of fans, and we couldn’t be more excited to partner with Coolabi Group to bring this phenomenal series to life on Disney+ and Disney Channel.”
- Allison Watkins, EVP at Coolabi Group: “Following our development deal with Tencent Video in 2024, we have been working hard to find the perfect home for Warrior Cats. We couldn’t be more thrilled that Disney has come on board the project, and we look forward to delivering a truly exciting new series to Warrior Cats fans across the globe. 2026 has already seen the successful launch of Warrior Cats toys at retail in the U.S., and we anticipate a whirlwind year ahead for the brand.”
- Will Harrison, CEO of Coolabi Group: “We are so grateful to Allison and former CEO Jeremy Banks for brokering such a key deal with Disney on behalf of Coolabi and Tencent Video. Disney is the perfect partner for such a hugely loved brand, and we look forward to expanding the fanbase further both in the U.S. and globally when the series hits the small screen.”
About Warrior Cats:
- Warrior Cats is a fantasy series about wild cats living in organized societies called Clans, each with its own territory, traditions, and leadership. The original Clans are ThunderClan, RiverClan, WindClan, and ShadowClan.
- Clan cats follow a strict code of honor called the warrior code, which governs loyalty, combat, and relationships. The cats believe in StarClan, the spirits of their ancestors, who send prophecies and guidance.
- The first books follow Firestar, a former house cat who joins ThunderClan and rises to become one of the most important leaders in Clan history, with much of the story revolving around territorial disputes, political intrigue, prophecies, leadership struggles, and battles between Clans.
- The series is known for having many characters, emotional moments, complex family trees, and long-running story arcs.
- There are dozens of books, but the first arc, The Prophecies Begin, is generally considered the best starting point - likely why the series is starting here.
- Despite being about cats on the surface, the books deal with surprisingly mature themes such as loyalty, grief, ambition, prejudice, morality, and the consequences of leadership.
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