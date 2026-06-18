Fiercer Than Ever: "Project Runway" Reveals Season 22 Trailer and Guest Judge Lineup

Heidi Klum returns to host the show’s biggest season yet!

Season 22 of Project Runway is almost upon us, and Freeform has just shared a new trailer and this season's lineup of guest judges.

What's Happening:

Heidi Klum returns to host Project Runway's biggest season ever, which debuts on July 9 at 9:30 p.m. ET on Freeform and will stream shortly after on Hulu and Disney+, followed by weekly airings.

For the first time, 22 designers from different backgrounds, the most in Project Runway history, will compete for a chance to take their careers to the next level. Heidi Klum, Law Roach and Nina Garcia return as judges, with Christian Siriano returning as mentor.

This season, supermodel and entrepreneur Tyra Banks joins as a recurring judge.

Guest judges for season 22 include: Ciara Fausto Puglisi Ice Spice Iman Kiernan Shipka Niecy Nash Nina Dobrev Sergio Hudson Willy Chavarria Winnie Harlow

This season will feature cameos from: Becca Bloom Hannah Berner Molly Rogers (costume designer, The Devil Wears Prada 2) Nara Smith Nicky Campbell Paige DeSorbo



The cast of Dancing with the Stars are also going to hit the Runway catwalk, with appearances from: Brandon Armstrong Alan Bersten Val Chmerkovskiy Jenna Johnson Emma Slater Ezra Sosa Britt Stewart Julianne Hough

And stars from Hulu’s “Get Real” universe, Charity Lawson (The Bachelorette), Sarah Jane Nader (Love Thy Nader), Ekin-Su (Vanderpump Villa) and Project Runway Season 21 winner Veejay Floresca will also appear as models in an episode this season.

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