Fiercer Than Ever: "Project Runway" Reveals Season 22 Trailer and Guest Judge Lineup

Heidi Klum returns to host the show’s biggest season yet!
by |
Tags: , , , , ,

Season 22 of Project Runway is almost upon us, and Freeform has just shared a new trailer and this season's lineup of guest judges.

What's Happening:

  • Heidi Klum returns to host Project Runway's biggest season ever, which debuts on July 9 at 9:30 p.m. ET on Freeform and will stream shortly after on Hulu and Disney+, followed by weekly airings.
  • For the first time, 22 designers from different backgrounds, the most in Project Runway history, will compete for a chance to take their careers to the next level. Heidi Klum, Law Roach and Nina Garcia return as judges, with Christian Siriano returning as mentor. 
  • This season, supermodel and entrepreneur Tyra Banks joins as a recurring judge.
  • Guest judges for season 22 include:
    • Ciara
    • Fausto Puglisi
    • Ice Spice
    • Iman
    • Kiernan Shipka
    • Niecy Nash
    • Nina Dobrev
    • Sergio Hudson
    • Willy Chavarria
    • Winnie Harlow
  • This season will feature cameos from:
    • Becca Bloom
    • Hannah Berner
    • Molly Rogers (costume designer, The Devil Wears Prada 2)
    • Nara Smith
    • Nicky Campbell
    • Paige DeSorbo

  • The cast of Dancing with the Stars are also going to hit the Runway catwalk, with appearances from:
    • Brandon Armstrong
    • Alan Bersten
    • Val Chmerkovskiy
    • Jenna Johnson
    • Emma Slater
    • Ezra Sosa
    • Britt Stewart
    • Julianne Hough
  • And stars from Hulu’s “Get Real” universe, Charity Lawson (The Bachelorette), Sarah Jane Nader (Love Thy Nader), Ekin-Su (Vanderpump Villa) and Project Runway Season 21 winner Veejay Floresca will also appear as models in an episode this season. 

More Disney TV News:

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now