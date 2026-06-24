From Main Street, U.S.A. to Cars Land: Disney Celebrates the American Spirit with "20/20" Special on ABC

The two-hour ABC special journeys through Disney Parks and attractions while exploring the people, innovations, and cultural milestones that helped shape the American experience.

A special edition of 20/20 will celebrate America's 250th anniversary through the eyes of Disney, airing just ahead of the Fourth of July holiday on ABC.

What's Happening:

ABC will air the two-hour primetime special, Disney Celebrates America: The Pursuit of Happiness, on Monday, June 29, hosted by 20/20 co-anchor Deborah Roberts from Walt Disney World and ABC News national correspondent Will Reeve from Disneyland.

The special uses Disney Parks as a backdrop to explore stories of American innovation, achievement, and culture from coast to coast. From Main Street, U.S.A. to Cars Land, themes of community, nostalgia, and the nation’s enduring love of the open road are highlighted.

Viewers will learn about the creation of iconic American-made toys in Toy Story Land and the childhood memories they inspired.

Hawaiian performer Moana Jones Wong shares insights into the culture and community of Hawaii.

National Geographic Explorer-at-Large Dr. Sylvia Earle discusses her groundbreaking efforts to explore and protect the world’s oceans.

The special visits J&M Recording Studio in New Orleans, known as the birthplace of Rock ‘n’ Roll, alongside musician Jon Batiste.

A segment on Pan Am examines how the airline helped shape global air travel and projected a uniquely American identity around the world.

ESPN’s Wide World of Sports explores the evolution of baseball through the phenomenon of the Savannah Bananas while celebrating the history, athleticism, and showmanship of Black baseball players.

The program highlights one of America’s oldest family-run small businesses and examines how the rise of the automobile industry became linked to personal freedom.

A visit to the TCL Chinese Theatre explores the glamour of old Hollywood and the lasting influence of Marilyn Monroe on celebrity culture.

The special also revisits ABC News’ historic 30 hours of continuous coverage of the Apollo 11 moon landing while looking ahead to the future of exploration.

Disney Celebrates America: The Pursuit of Happiness airs Monday, June 29 on ABC (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT) and streams the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.

Disney+ Hulu. That will be followed by an encore broadcast on Friday, July 3 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC.

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