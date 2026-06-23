Sail with Moana, Laugh with Bob: "Moana" and "What About Bob?" Airing on ABC's "The Wonderful World of Disney"
What About Moana?
Two very different movies from different eras are getting an airing on ABC's The Wonderful World of Disney next month.
What's Happening:
- It's now officially summer, and ABC is continuing its decades-long tradition by bringing back The Wonderful World of Disney most Sunday nights – and even a Monday night!
- On Monday, July 6, the original animated version of Moana will air just a few days before its live-action counterpart is release in theaters on July 10.
- Join Moana and Maui as they set sail on a journey across the ocean to save the world from 8:32-11:00 p.m. ET on ABC. Of course, you can also stream it any time on Disney+.
- Then, less than a week later, a Touchstone Pictures release from the 1990s will air on Sunday, July 12 – specifically, the Bill Murray and Richard Dreyfuss comedy What About Bob?
- When a neurotic, phobia-riddled patient follows his psychiatrist on a family vacation, the whole family falls in love with him, leaving the doctor to spiral into madness.
- What About Bob? airs Sunday, July 12 from 8:33-11:00 p.m. ET on ABC.
- Other movies expected to air on The Wonderful World of Disney this summer include:
- Sister Act
- Speed
- True Lies
- Cocktail
- Father of the Bride II
- The Princess Diaries
- The Parent Trap
More Disney Movie News:
- Get ready fashionistas, as The Devil Wears Prada 2 will soon be making its way to Disney+ and Hulu, alongside Digital and Physical media releases.
- Toy Story 5 had an impressive weekend at the box office, with the highest opening of the year so far, and the second highest opening of all-time for an animated film.
- Tropical Smoothie Cafe is once again serving up a Disney-themed smoothie, this time for the live-action Moana.
- San Diego is getting Marvel fans excited for San Diego Comic-Con with some Avengers: Doomsday banners in the Gaslamp Quarter.
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