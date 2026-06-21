How Far You'll Mango: Tropical Smoothie Cafe Introduces "Moana" Inspired Smoothie
Head out to your local cafe to grab the new How Far You'll Mango Smoothie, now through July 28.
After dropping their first-ever Disney collaboration last year for Lilo & Stitch, Tropical Smoothie Cafe is once again serving up a Disney-themed smoothie, this time for the live-action Moana.
What's Happening:
- Celebrating the upcoming release of the live-action Moana, Tropical Smoothie Cafe – known for its deliciously refreshing smoothies, food and bowls – has launched an all-new smoothie themed to the film.
- Blended with mango, pineapple and guava, the How Far You'll Mango Smoothie is made for summer, delivering bright, tropical flavors in a refreshing way. Inspired by the spirit of exploration at the heart of Moana, the smoothie offers a fun, flavorful way for kids, parents and everyone in between to experience the live-action movie and channel their inner wayfinder.
- The smoothie is offered in two sizes: 12 oz. for kids and 24 oz. for adults.
- Each purchase also comes with a collectible sticker pack inspired by Moana's journey, bringing a splash of island adventure to every visit. Available while supplies last, guests will receive one of three unique packs, each featuring five special edition stickers.
- The How Far You'll Mango Smoothie is available through Tuesday, July 28, 2026 at participating locations nationwide.
- First launched in 1997, Tropical Smoothie Cafe now operates more than 1,500 locations in 44 states. In fact, there’s a number of locations pretty close to Walt Disney World – including one just down the street from Disney Springs, near the Orlando Vineland Premium Outlets.
Moana Goes Live Action:
- Disney's live-action reimagining of Moana stars Catherine Lagaʻaia and Dwayne Johnson alongside John Tui as Chief Tui, Frankie Adams as Sina, and Rena Owen as Gramma Tala. Along with Johnson, one other actor from the animated version reprises their role, with Jemaine Clement once more voicing Tamatoa.
- Tickets are now on sale for the film, along with the reveal of the film's popcorn buckets and other movie theater novelties.
- Songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda has returned to pen a new song, "Along the Way," which is performed by Lagaʻaia, Johnson, and animated Moana actress Auli'i Cravalho.
- Moana opens Friday, July 10 in theaters everywhere.
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