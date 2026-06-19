San Diego's Gaslamp Quarter Gets Marvel Fans Excited for San Diego Comic-Con with New Avengers Banners
With Marvel returning to Hall H this year, it's going to be an exciting Comic-Con!
There's still more than a month to go until San Diego Comic-Con 2026, and yet, San Diego's Gaslamp Quarter is already getting Marvel fans excited for the event.
What's Happening:
- Marvel Studios is returning to Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con in 2026, taking back its traditional Saturday night spotlight after sitting out the convention in 2025.
- Hall H has long served as Marvel’s launchpad for unforgettable reveals, surprise appearances, and internet-breaking announcements.
- To get San Diego residents and visitors excited for this year's event, banners around the Gaslamp Quarter have begun to appear – as shared by the SDCC Unofficial Blog.
- Specifically, these banners feature a subtle design for the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, with an Avengers “A” logo surrounded by an eerie green light.
- The studio’s last appearance at Hall H in 2024 delivered one of its most shocking moments yet, confirming that Robert Downey Jr. would return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, not as Iron Man, but as the iconic villain Doctor Doom.
- Now, all eyes are on 2026, as Marvel prepares to showcase Avengers: Doomsday ahead of its December release.
- Beyond Hall H, Marvel is expected to have a major footprint across Comic-Con’s show floor, reinforcing its presence throughout the convention.
- The studio isn’t stopping there; plans are also in motion for a significant showcase at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event in Anaheim later in the summer, making 2026 a full-scale global push for the brand.
- Avengers: Doomsday is already garnering plenty of momentum with fans, proving itself to be a major Marvel event with 27 other returning MCU favorites set to appear in the film.
- The Russo Brothers, who directed Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, will be returning to direct this film and its follow up, Avengers: Secret Wars.
- Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on December 18, 2026.
More Disney Movie News:
- Releasing alongside the movie, fans can now listen to the Toy Story 5 original soundtrack on most major streaming platforms.
- A new set of Descendants: Wicked Wonderland character posters have arrived, getting fans even more excited for the latest installment in the hit franchise.
- Actress Daveigh Chase, beloved by Disney fans for her voice performance as Lilo in Lilo & Stitch has sadly died at the age of 35.
- The first teaser for the upcoming feature from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Hexed, has finally arrived.
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