From the Theaters to the Earbuds: "Toy Story 5" Original Soundtrack Now On Major Streaming Platforms

Releasing alongside the movie, fans can now listen to the Toy Story 5 original soundtrack on most major streaming platforms.

What's Happening:

What They're Saying:

Randy Newman: " It does me good to be able to write for these films. It’s a liberating feeling for me. It’s amazing, Pixar’s records. And this one was a pleasure. They’ve all been great and Toy Story 2 was especially enjoyable, but I think this was the most fun I’ve ever had doing one of those.”

Producer Lindsey Collins: "Randy has been a part of this journey for 30 years. He has an encyclopedic knowledge of the story and its characters, and it makes all the difference because it allows you to lean into nostalgia and also break away from it and crate something new. To have him back is huge.”