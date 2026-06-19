From the Theaters to the Earbuds: "Toy Story 5" Original Soundtrack Now On Major Streaming Platforms
Of course, everyone has already streamed the Taylor song though.
Releasing alongside the movie, fans can now listen to the Toy Story 5 original soundtrack on most major streaming platforms.
What's Happening:
- Alongside the theatrical debut of the highly anticipated new film from Pixar Animation Studios, Toy Story 5, we also have the release of the Toy Story 5 Original Soundtrack.
- Available to stream on most major music platforms today, the soundtrack features an original song from 14-time Grammy Award-winning artist and recent Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee Taylor Swift titled, “I Knew It, I Knew You,” and an all new original score from Academy Award-winning composer Randy Newman.
- The Toy Story 5 Original Soundtrack will also be available in ATMOS.
- The all-new original Score is Randy Newman’s fifth Toy Story feature. His iconic compositions are as emblematic of the franchise as the toys themselves. The celebrated song, “You’ve Got A Friend In Me” – written and performed by Newman for the original Toy Story - is featured in all five of the films.
- The soundtrack can now be streamed on platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon, and YouTube Music now. A 2-disc vinyl set and CD will be available in September, and can be pre-ordered now over at DisneyMusicEmporium.com
What They're Saying:
- Randy Newman: "It does me good to be able to write for these films. It’s a liberating feeling for me. It’s amazing, Pixar’s records. And this one was a pleasure. They’ve all been great and Toy Story 2 was especially enjoyable, but I think this was the most fun I’ve ever had doing one of those.”
- Producer Lindsey Collins: "Randy has been a part of this journey for 30 years. He has an encyclopedic knowledge of the story and its characters, and it makes all the difference because it allows you to lean into nostalgia and also break away from it and crate something new. To have him back is huge.”
- Director Andrew Stanton: "Randy is a writer and author through song and music. It feels like working with another screenwriter. He understands the unconscious this that you’re trying to capture and has unparalleled narrative instincts....It’s incredible just how meaningful it’s been having Taylor [Swift] write and perform this song. Her connection to Jessie and the immediate way she understood what the character was going through was undeniable. The song is so deeply connected to Toy Story. So much so that on first listen, it instantly felt like it had always belonged there, like a long-lost family member. It was kismet.”
The Tracklist:
- I Knew It, I Knew You – Performed by Taylor Swift
- Buzzs – Performed by Randy Newman
- Tire Swing Hill – Performed by Randy Newman
- Tech Boom – Performed by Randy Newman
- Bonnie’s New E-Friends – Performed by Randy Newman
- Calling Woody – Performed by Randy Newman
- Making Land – Performed by Randy Newman
- Back Home – Performed by Randy Newman
- Welcome Woody – Performed by Randy Newman
- Shed Toys – Performed by Randy Newman
- Smarty Pants – Performed by Randy Newman
- Man Down – Performed by Randy Newman
- The Drawer – Performed by Randy Newman
- Blaze – Performed by Randy Newman
- Bonnie Returns – Performed by Randy Newman
- Truce – Performed by Randy Newman
- Operation Jessie – Performed by Randy Newman
- Queen Jimmy – Performed by Randy Newman
- Hey Lily – Performed by Randy Newman
- Bad News – Performed by Randy Newman
- Interrogation – Performed by Randy Newman
- Breakdown – Performed by Randy Newman
- Buried Treasure – Performed by Randy Newman
- Highway Robbery – Performed by Randy Newman
- Reunion – Performed by Randy Newman
- Bonnie and Blaze – Performed by Randy Newman
- Happy Landing – Performed by Randy Newman
The Movie:
- It's Toys vs. Tech when our favorite Toy Story friends unite against the villainous intentions of Lilypad in Toy Story 5, who plans to make the jobs of Buzz, Woody, and the rest of the gang exponentially harder when she arrives.
- Joan Cusack will be returning as Jessie, Tom Hanks as Woody, Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear, all alongside Tony Hale who returns as Forky and Mellisa Villasenor as Karen Beverly. Greta Lee (TRON: Ares) lends her voice to Lilypad. Additionally, Conan O'Brien will be voicing another new character, Smarty Pants, with Craig Robinson, Mykal-Michelle Harris, and others rounding out the voice cast.
- Andrew Stanton, director of the Academy Award-winning films Finding Nemo and WALL-E, is writing and directing the new movie, adding to his repertoire having contributed on every single Toy Story film prior. Kenna Harris is co-directing, with Lindsey Collins producing.
- As part of the build up to the new movie, we have seen tons of new previews, new clips, new merchandise, new collabs, and more - all of which can be found at our Toy Story 5 landing.
- To find out what our own Alex Reif thought of the film, be sure to check out his Toy Story 5 review.
- Toy Story 5 is now playing in theaters everywhere.
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