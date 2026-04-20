Marvel Studios Returning to Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con 2026

Studio’s comeback sets the stage for major Avengers: Doomsday reveals and a new MCU era

After skipping a year, Marvel is ready to reclaim one of its most iconic stages at San Diego Comic-Con 2026.

What’s Happening:

According to The Wrap, Marvel Studios is officially returning to Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con in 2026, taking back its traditional Saturday night spotlight after sitting out the convention in 2025. The return signals a major moment for the studio as it ramps up promotion for its next era of blockbuster storytelling.

Hall H has long served as Marvel’s launchpad for unforgettable reveals, surprise appearances, and internet-breaking announcements.

The studio’s last appearance in 2024 delivered one of its most shocking moments yet, confirming that Robert Downey Jr. would return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, not as Iron Man, but as the iconic villain Doctor Doom.

Now, all eyes are on 2026, as Marvel prepares to showcase Avengers: Doomsday ahead of its December release.

The film represents both a return to familiar faces and a pivot into a new chapter, with Chris Evans also expected to re-enter the fold as the MCU builds toward its next massive crossover event, Avengers: Secret Wars in 2027.

Marvel’s Comic-Con comeback follows a steady drumbeat of momentum. The studio recently generated massive buzz at CinemaCon with early footage from Avengers: Doomsday, including a first look at Downey’s Doctor Doom.

Beyond Hall H, Marvel is expected to have a major footprint across Comic-Con’s show floor, reinforcing its presence throughout the convention.

The studio isn’t stopping there; plans are also in motion for a significant showcase at D23 Expo in Anaheim later in the summer, making 2026 a full-scale global push for the brand.

The stakes are especially high given the packed theatrical calendar ahead. Alongside Avengers: Doomsday hitting theaters on December 18, Marvel is also gearing up for the release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day on July 31 and a re-release of Avengers: Endgame on September 25.

If history is any indication, Marvel’s return to Hall H won’t be subtle. The convention’s largest venue has hosted everything from surprise casting announcements to full-scale cast assemblies, and expectations are already sky-high for what the studio might reveal this time around.

With a new era taking shape and some of its most recognizable stars stepping back into the spotlight, Marvel’s 2026 Hall H panel is poised to be one of the defining pop culture moments of the year.

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