Blaze Pizza Brings Back Limited Daredevil Comic for One-Day Only Drop

Marvel fans get one last chance to score the exclusive comic with purchase of the Sweet Heat pizza

After a buzzworthy first drop, Blaze Pizza is teaming back up with Marvel for one more ultra-exclusive run of its Daredevil-inspired comic book, and this time, fans will have just one day to get their hands on it.

What’s Happening:

The collaboration was originally launched to celebrate the return of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 on Disney+, pairing a bold new menu item with an equally collectible piece of storytelling. A limited-edition, officially produced Daredevil comic that quickly became a must-have for fans.

Now, due to popular demand, Blaze is bringing it back for a final encore on Tuesday, May 5. Each participating location will offer just 25 physical copies of the comic, available for free with the purchase of the Sweet Heat pizza, which is a fiery, Daredevil-inspired creation that lives up to its name.

The Sweet Heat layers spicy red sauce with double pepperoni, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella, and a drizzle of Mike’s Hot Honey, striking a balance between bold flavor and a little bite, fitting for a character like Daredevil.

For those unable to make it to one of the select locations, the comic is also available digitally through Marvel’s official platform, offering a way to experience the story even if the physical copies are out of reach.

The participating restaurants span across the country, including the following locations: Riverside, CA

3540 Riverside Plaza Dr. Suite 328, Riverside, CA 92506 Laguna Niguel, CA

27231 La Paz Rd., Laguna Niguel, CA 92677 Kalamazoo, MI

5015 W. Main St., Kalamazoo, MI 49009 Clark, NJ

1255 Raritan Road, Clark, NJ 07066 Niles, IL

5712 W Touhy Ave, Niles, IL 60714 Lehi, UT

3370 North Digital Drive, Suite 100, Lehi, UT 84043 Midlothian, VA

12701 Stone Village Way, Midlothian, VA 23113 Lompoc, CA

1405 H St., Lompoc, CA 93436 Daytona Beach, FL

1405 Cornerstone Blvd., Suite D, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 Tampa, FL

5114 E. Fowler Avenue, Suite 103, Tampa, FL 33617

The scarcity is part of the appeal. With only 25 copies per location and a single day to claim one, this drop leans fully into the hype-driven culture of limited releases, where showing up early is essential.

This clever crossover of food and fandom blends Marvel storytelling with an in-person experience that rewards the most dedicated fans.

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