Marvel Cosmic Invasion Soundtrack Now Streaming

Tee Lopes’ 23-track score brings the retro Marvel brawler to life across major streaming platforms

Marvel’s latest gaming adventure isn’t just about side-scrolling action, it’s got the soundtrack to match. Marvel Music has officially released the Marvel Cosmic Invasion Original Video Game Soundtrack, bringing the high-energy score from the retro-inspired brawler straight to streaming platforms.

What’s Happening:

Developed by Tribute Games and published by Dotemu, Marvel Cosmic Invasion launched in December as an arcade-style, side-scrolling beat ’em up that blends classic gameplay with Marvel’s cosmic storytelling.

The game’s vibrant, sprite-based aesthetic and tag-team combat system quickly made it a standout, even earning a nomination for Family Game of the Year at the 29th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards from the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences.

Now, composer Tee Lopes, known for his work on Metal Slug Tactics, brings that same kinetic energy to a 23-track album that captures the scale and personality of Marvel’s cosmic universe. Each track is themed around iconic locations and larger-than-life moments, from Wakanda to Asgard and beyond, delivering a mix of pulse-pounding battle themes and triumphant finales.

The full soundtrack is now available on major streaming platforms including Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, and Amazon Music.

Meanwhile, the game itself is widely accessible across platforms. Players can jump into the action on Xbox Series X|S (including via Game Pass Ultimate), PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch and Switch 2. PC players can also experience the game via Steam, where it’s verified for Steam Deck compatibility.

The tracklist leans heavily into the game’s comic book tone, with titles that feel pulled straight from a splash page. Highlights include “The Incredible Intro,” “The Wondrous Wakanda,” “The Astounding Asgard,” and “The Spectacular Showdown,” all building toward climactic tracks like “The Formidable Finale” and “The Stellar Salute.”

Tracklist:

The Incredible Intro The Marvelous Main Title The Superior Selection The Dramatic Drill The Menaced Metropolis The Ghastly Genosha The Hulking Helicarrier The Sensational Savageland The Wondrous Wakanda The Bewildering Blue Area The Astounding Asgard The Dreadful Destro-mundo The Kryptic Klyntar The Hostile Hala The Sinister Sanctuary The Formidable Fort Galactus The Hellish Heteropteron The Colossal Citadel The Apocalyptic Apple The Spectacular Showdown The Formidable Finale The Victorious Vault The Stellar Salute

With its retro flair and modern polish, the Marvel Cosmic Invasion soundtrack is a fitting extension of the game itself, big, bold, and packed with personality for Marvel fans and arcade enthusiasts alike.

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