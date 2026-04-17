Marvel Cosmic Invasion Soundtrack Now Streaming
Tee Lopes’ 23-track score brings the retro Marvel brawler to life across major streaming platforms
Marvel’s latest gaming adventure isn’t just about side-scrolling action, it’s got the soundtrack to match. Marvel Music has officially released the Marvel Cosmic Invasion Original Video Game Soundtrack, bringing the high-energy score from the retro-inspired brawler straight to streaming platforms.
What’s Happening:
- Developed by Tribute Games and published by Dotemu, Marvel Cosmic Invasion launched in December as an arcade-style, side-scrolling beat ’em up that blends classic gameplay with Marvel’s cosmic storytelling.
- The game’s vibrant, sprite-based aesthetic and tag-team combat system quickly made it a standout, even earning a nomination for Family Game of the Year at the 29th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards from the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences.
- Now, composer Tee Lopes, known for his work on Metal Slug Tactics, brings that same kinetic energy to a 23-track album that captures the scale and personality of Marvel’s cosmic universe. Each track is themed around iconic locations and larger-than-life moments, from Wakanda to Asgard and beyond, delivering a mix of pulse-pounding battle themes and triumphant finales.
- The full soundtrack is now available on major streaming platforms including Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, and Amazon Music.
- Meanwhile, the game itself is widely accessible across platforms. Players can jump into the action on Xbox Series X|S (including via Game Pass Ultimate), PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch and Switch 2. PC players can also experience the game via Steam, where it’s verified for Steam Deck compatibility.
- The tracklist leans heavily into the game’s comic book tone, with titles that feel pulled straight from a splash page. Highlights include “The Incredible Intro,” “The Wondrous Wakanda,” “The Astounding Asgard,” and “The Spectacular Showdown,” all building toward climactic tracks like “The Formidable Finale” and “The Stellar Salute.”
- Tracklist:
- The Incredible Intro
- The Marvelous Main Title
- The Superior Selection
- The Dramatic Drill
- The Menaced Metropolis
- The Ghastly Genosha
- The Hulking Helicarrier
- The Sensational Savageland
- The Wondrous Wakanda
- The Bewildering Blue Area
- The Astounding Asgard
- The Dreadful Destro-mundo
- The Kryptic Klyntar
- The Hostile Hala
- The Sinister Sanctuary
- The Formidable Fort Galactus
- The Hellish Heteropteron
- The Colossal Citadel
- The Apocalyptic Apple
- The Spectacular Showdown
- The Formidable Finale
- The Victorious Vault
- The Stellar Salute
- With its retro flair and modern polish, the Marvel Cosmic Invasion soundtrack is a fitting extension of the game itself, big, bold, and packed with personality for Marvel fans and arcade enthusiasts alike.
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