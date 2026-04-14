Marvel Comics Announces "DNX" Miniseries, Teaming the X-Men with the Fantastic Four

The X-Men and the Fantastic Four are undeniably two of the most famous superhero teams in Marvel Comics history. They've crossed passed numerous times before, but now they're getting ready to team up to prevent a disaster of Omega-level proportions in the upcoming new comic miniseries DNX. Check out the details and cover previews for this exciting event below.

What's happening:

Marvel Comics has announced a new miniseries entitled DNX, which will feature the X-Men teaming up with the Fantastic Four in order to stop a mutant virus.

The story kicks off when the villain known as the Chairman (AKA Hank McCoy, the former X-Man called Beast) and his Machiavellian 3K group prepare to unleash a virus that will transform all of humanity into mutants.

DNX #1 (of 5) will be released on Wednesday, September 2. The miniseries is being written by Jed MacKay (X-Men) and illustrated by Federico Vicentini (The Amazing Spider-Man) and a main cover (featuring a "hidden" version, viewable below) by Kaare Andrews (Spider-Man & Wolverine).

A first look at DNX will be released on Comics Giveaway Day ( Saturday, May 2 ) in Armageddon / X-Men CGD 2026 #1.

) in Armageddon / X-Men CGD 2026 #1. Variant covers will be provided by Federico Vicentini, Chip Zdarsky, Jeehyung Lee, John Tyler Christopher, Skottie Young, Jim Lee, Puppeteer Lee, Ryan Stegman, Marco Checchetto, and Leinil Francis Yu. Blank variant covers and a True Believers blind bag will also be available.

What they're saying:

Jed MacKay: "DNX is the next big milestone event of our X-Men run. Age of Revelation showed the future, and DNX shows that future’s impact on the present! The X-Men and 3K are on a collision course that has been set since issue one—and only one will survive. And with the Fantastic Four joining the fray, this is going to be an event that will transform the X-Men dramatically."

"DNX is the next big milestone event of our X-Men run. Age of Revelation showed the future, and DNX shows that future’s impact on the present! The X-Men and 3K are on a collision course that has been set since issue one—and only one will survive. And with the Fantastic Four joining the fray, this is going to be an event that will transform the X-Men dramatically." Federico Vicentini: "I'm so happy to be working on DNX. I love what Jed is doing with X-Men, and I've been telling him for a long time that I wanted to work with him. Now the opportunity has arrived, and it’s an even bigger challenge because I finally have the chance to work on the Fantastic Four too! I can't say anything about the plot, obviously, but I want you to know that I'm very excited about what we're doing, and I'm sure it'll be something you'll definitely want to read. That’s how I feel both as the artist and as a fan!"

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