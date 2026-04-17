Doctor Doom Rises: "Challenges of Doom" Comic Series Chronicles the Battles of the Marvel Icon

Issues are set to release between July 2026 and March 2027.

Spanning a full year, Challenges of Doom chronicles the rise of Doctor Doom through a series of defining clashes that forged him into one of Marvel’s most iconic villains.

What’s Happening:

Marvel Comics has announced Challenges of Doom, a year-long run of five one-shot comics by Al Ewing and various artists, each focusing on a pivotal battle that shaped Doom into a major villain.

Each issue presents a standalone, high-stakes confrontation between Doom and a key rival, emphasizing his ambition, intellect, and drive for power.

The bimonthly series explores defining moments of triumph and hardship that deepen Doom’s origin and legacy.

The lineup of opponents includes Mister Fantastic, Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, Magneto, and Namor.

The series launches in July with Challenges of Doom: Mr. Fantastic #1.

The first issue, illustrated by Mike Henderson, focuses on young Victor Von Doom’s intellectual rivalry with Reed Richards.

It reveals the origins of their feud and the events that lead to Doom’s transformation into a supervillain.

The issue features a main cover by Fabrizio De Tommaso and variant covers by Alessandro Cappuccio, Kael Ngu, and Lucio Parrillo.

You can get Challenges of Doom: Mr. Fantastic #1 arrives on July 1st with addition issues arriving: September 2026: Challenges of Doom: Spider-Man #1 November 2026: Challenges of Doom: Doctor Strange #1 January 2027: Challenges of Doom: Magneto #1 March 2027: Challenges of Doom: Namor #1

Check out the variant covers below.

Alessandro Cappuccio

Kael Ngu

Lucio Parrillo

Read More Marvel: