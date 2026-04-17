Doctor Doom Rises: "Challenges of Doom" Comic Series Chronicles the Battles of the Marvel Icon
Issues are set to release between July 2026 and March 2027.
Spanning a full year, Challenges of Doom chronicles the rise of Doctor Doom through a series of defining clashes that forged him into one of Marvel’s most iconic villains.
What’s Happening:
- Marvel Comics has announced Challenges of Doom, a year-long run of five one-shot comics by Al Ewing and various artists, each focusing on a pivotal battle that shaped Doom into a major villain.
- Each issue presents a standalone, high-stakes confrontation between Doom and a key rival, emphasizing his ambition, intellect, and drive for power.
- The bimonthly series explores defining moments of triumph and hardship that deepen Doom’s origin and legacy.
- The lineup of opponents includes Mister Fantastic, Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, Magneto, and Namor.
- The series launches in July with Challenges of Doom: Mr. Fantastic #1.
- The first issue, illustrated by Mike Henderson, focuses on young Victor Von Doom’s intellectual rivalry with Reed Richards.
- It reveals the origins of their feud and the events that lead to Doom’s transformation into a supervillain.
- The issue features a main cover by Fabrizio De Tommaso and variant covers by Alessandro Cappuccio, Kael Ngu, and Lucio Parrillo.
- You can get Challenges of Doom: Mr. Fantastic #1 arrives on July 1st with addition issues arriving:
- September 2026: Challenges of Doom: Spider-Man #1
- November 2026: Challenges of Doom: Doctor Strange #1
- January 2027: Challenges of Doom: Magneto #1
- March 2027: Challenges of Doom: Namor #1
- Check out the variant covers below.
Alessandro Cappuccio
Kael Ngu
Lucio Parrillo
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