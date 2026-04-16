Disney Unveils Infinity Vision, A New Standard for Premium Moviegoing

The future of moviegoing just got a major upgrade, and it’s coming to a theater near you. In an era when streaming competes for attention at home, The Walt Disney Studios is doubling down on the big-screen experience with the launch of Infinity Vision. This new premium certification highlights the most immersive theaters in the world.

What’s Happening:

Unveiled on stage at CinemaCon, Infinity Vision is more than just a label. Built in collaboration with global exhibition partners, the certification will help audiences easily identify which auditoriums deliver the absolute best in scale, clarity, and sound. In other words, if you want to experience a film the way it was meant to be seen, Infinity Vision is your new gold standard.

At its core, Infinity Vision sets strict technical benchmarks that participating theaters must meet. That includes massive screens designed for maximum visual impact, cutting-edge laser projection systems that enhance brightness and color accuracy, and premium audio formats that fully surround audiences in sound. The goal is simple: eliminate the guesswork and make it easier for moviegoers to find the highest-quality presentation available.

And there’s already a strong foundation in place. With more than 75 premium large-format screens domestically and over 300 worldwide, Infinity Vision builds on an existing network of theaters that are already pushing the boundaries of cinematic presentation. Now, with a unified certification, those experiences will be easier to find.

The rollout also comes with some major marquee moments. Beginning with the September re-release of Avengers: Endgame, fans will have the chance to revisit one of the biggest films of all time on Infinity Vision-certified screens. That momentum will carry into December with the highly anticipated release of Avengers: Doomsday, giving audiences a front-row seat to Marvel’s next epic chapter in the most advanced theatrical environments available.

According to Andrew Cripps, Head of Theatrical Distribution for Disney, Infinity Vision extends the studio’s meticulous attention to detail beyond the film itself and into the theater experience. It’s a collaborative effort between filmmakers and exhibitors to ensure that every visual effect, every sound cue, and every moment lands exactly as intended.

Beyond the technical specs, Infinity Vision also introduces a more seamless experience for audiences. Participating theaters will feature clear branding both online and in-person, making it easier to identify certified auditoriums while browsing showtimes or purchasing tickets. It’s a small but impactful change that removes friction from the decision-making process, especially for blockbuster releases where presentation can make all the difference.

More broadly, Infinity Vision represents a renewed commitment to theatrical storytelling at a time when the industry continues to evolve. By standardizing what “premium” really means, Disney and its partners are reinforcing the idea that some stories are meant to be experienced on the biggest screen possible, with every detail dialed up to its fullest potential.

For movie lovers, it’s a clear invitation: go bigger, go brighter, and rediscover what makes the theatrical experience truly unforgettable.

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