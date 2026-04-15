"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" Toys Revealed by Hasbro at CinemaCon 2026, Including the Incredible Hulk

CinemaCon 2026 continues in Las Vegas all this week, and today we got some exciting new toy reveals from our friends at Hasbro during the event, tying in with the highly anticipated new Marvel Studios film Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Check them out below!

What's happening:

During CinemaCon 2026, Hasbro revealed some new toys tied into Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures' upcoming movie Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

First up is the Spider-Man 2-in-1 Super Chompin' Tank ($39.99), which give kids ages 4 and up the opportunity to switch between Street Mode and Off-Road Mode and features a projectile launcher and a cockpit that fits two 4 1/2-inch scale Marvel ActionVerse action figures (sold separately). The web fangs will hold an additional figure as well.

Secondly we have the Spider-Man Wisecrackin' Glow Mask ($29.99), which features over 30 Spidey sounds and phrases activated with the press of a button, and accompanied by cool blue light-up eye lenses as well.

Next there's the Spider-Man Nerf Web Strike Blaster ($24.99), which features glow-in-the-dark deco and double-barreled blasting action. Includes three darts, two of which can be loaded into the blaster's barrels at the same time (firing one at a time after pulling back the rear handle).

Fourthly, there's Power-Charge Spider-Man ($49.99), who stands at 14.5 inches tall and features three exciting modes of play-- Anti-Gamma Mode, Web-Tracking Mode, and Power-Web Mode-- each with unique lights, sound effects, and phrases. Rotating Spidey in one direction will have him throw a punch, and the other way will launch a web projectile, of which there are also three included.

Now we get to the Incredible Hulk (Spoiler Alert: he's in the movie!) and Hasbro's Savage Smash Hulk ($29.99), which features two "angry" modes of play: Classic Angry Mode and Savage Angry Mode. Hulk's arms can be raised and lowered in a smashing motion to alternate between the two modes.

Secondly from the Hulk there's the Savage Hulk Talkin' Electronic Mask ($29.99), which features over ten sound effects and phrases, plus moving eyebrows and an opening/closing mouth-- all of which is activated by kids' own jaw movements while they're wearing the mask. Reminds me of a certain mom who loved Wookiees about a decade ago.

And lastly, Hasbro has revealed the new Hulk Gamma Smash Fists ($24.99), which look very similar to other Hulk Hands we've seen in the past, but why mess with a classic? These are made from "safe, soft foam" and include built-in grip bands to help keep fists secure.

All of these Hasbro Marvel toys will become available this summer, and Spider-Man: Brand New Day is heading into theaters on Friday, July 31.

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