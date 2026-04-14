"Marvel Rivals" Wave of Figures Headlines Latest Hasbro Pulse Marvel Legends Fan Stream

The Marvel Legends crew at Hasbro Pulse hosted another live fan stream today to reveal some exciting new products, including a highly anticipated wave of figures based on the popular Marvel Rivals game.

The stream revealed six brand new figures based on the game, starting with a massive Punisher figure. The figure of course features the character's design from the game and includes an alternate head, alternate hands and two blasters with firing effects.

Following a similar vibe as the Punisher, the next figure revealed was Moon Knight. This figure comes with a variety of weapons, including Moon Knight's trademark crescent darts. Most interestingly though, the figure includes an alternate cape that is flexible-yet-sturdy, allowing collectors to pose the figure in a way that looks like he is gliding.

The rest of the wave includes two separate two-packs, the first of which partners Spider-Man with Luna Snow.

The Spider-Man figure features the game's black-painted design for the iconic character while the Luna figure includes a unique accessory that showcases her ice powers. Luna is also, officially, the first Marvel Legends figure to be winking.

The second of the two-packs brings together two fan-favorite characters: Venom and Jeff the Land Shark.

The new Venom figure showcases the game's bulkier design for the character and includes and alternate head with his signature tongue, as well as those horrifying tendrils coming out of his back.

As for the real hero of this wave, the Jeff the Land Shark figure also includes an alternate head, as well as an accessory that showcases his in-game ability to swim underground.

The Punisher and Moon Knight figures will be available for pre-order on April 22, the Venom and Jeff two-pack will be available to pre-order on April 29 and the Spider-Man and Luna Snow two-pack will be available for pre-order on May 13. All of these figures will be available on Hasbro Pulse.

Also announced during the live stream was the first ever Premium Roleplay product based specifically on X-Men '97. Fans of the series will be able to take on the role of the leader of the team with the new Cyclops' Visor.

The new product is flexible to fit most and even comes with alternate nose bridges to maximize comfort. The visor also lights up at different levels to mimic the character's optic blasts and comes with various accessories for display purposes. Cyclops' Visor will be available for pre-order May 6 on both Hasbro Pulse and Amazon.

And finally, a new Build-A-Figure wave was also revealed during today's stream. While this new wave doesn't have any specific theme that ties its figures together, it does include several figures that have been asked for by fans.

The first figure in this wave is a Dark Avengers version of Hawkeye. This figure, which is really Bullseye dressed as Hawkeye, comes with alternate hands, a bow and a quiver with a removable arrow.

Next in this wave is a brand new Lady Deadpool figure, which comes with her signature dual blasters and swords.

The next figure is one fans have been looking forward to ever since the 2022 HasLab project failed to reach its goals. Soon, fans will finally be able to get their hands on a new Robbie Reyes Ghost Rider figure, featuring his iconic flaming skull and chain accessory.

The next figure in the wave was the U.S. Agent, featuring a unique and lesser-known look from the '80s and '90s. The figure comes with alternate hands and an energy shield.

Next was a new twist on a classic character with a new Ultimate Wolverine figure. Based on a recent series of comics, this figures features a red and black look on this assassin version of Wolverine.

And speaking of recent comics, Marvel recently revisited a popular series from the '80s called "X-Men: Outback." The next figure in the wave also revisits that series by putting Psylocke in her Outback look. The figure features alternate hands and a psi-ability accessory.

And finally, the Marvel Legends team gave some fans what they wanted by adding to the Alpha Flight lineup with a Marrina figure. While this figure is fairly simple, it will certainly make fans happy if they are looking to complete this super team.

And of course, the lineup can be completed with the Build-A-Figure from this wave. Collectors who purchase this entire wave can assemble Box, another member of Alpha Flight.

This new Build-A-Figure wave will be available for pre-order on April 15 on both Hasbro Pulse and Amazon.

You can check out the full Hasbro Pulse Marvel Legends Fan Stream below: