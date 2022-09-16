New Ghost Rider Engine of Vengeance HasLab Project Revealed by Hasbro Pulse

During another Hasbro Pulse Marvel Legends Series live stream today, the team revealed the third Marvel HasLab project: The Engine of Vengeance.

When the moon rises, and evil prowls the street, a vengeful spirit awakens. Crackling with Hellfire and consumed by a dark power, no nemesis can withstand the wrath of… The Ghost Rider!

Marvel Legends is celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Ghost Rider franchise with a new type of HasLab project: Robbie Reyes Ghost Rider and the Engine of Vengeance!

50 years ago, the supernatural super hero first rode off the pages of Marvel Comics and into the realm of Marvel legend. From Carter Slade to Johnny Blaze to Danny Ketch to Robbie Reyes, many names have taken on the Ghost Rider mantle, fueled by vengeance and a sick ride. The next Marvel Legends HasLab project will bring another Ghost Rider to life like never before, starring a vehicle unlike any on your shelf. With Hasbro Pulse, fans can bring the Spirit of Vengeance into our realm — and it won't even cost you your soul!

Engine of Vengeance details:

Engine of Vengeance vehicle inspired by the supernatural muscle car in Marvel Comics All-New Ghost Rider (2014)

Premium 1:12 scale car design measuring approximately 18.5 inches long, 7.5 inches wide, and 5.5 inches tall

Vehicle fully equipped with 20 LEDs for scorching Hellfire light-up effects in tires, engine, grill, tailpipes, and driver's seat headrest (requires 3 AA batteries, not included)

6 flame trail effect pieces for tires and tailpipes

2 Brimstone Risers for dynamic car display

4 interchangeable tires and 1 additional engine to convert Engine of Vengeance from Hellfire Mode to Street Mode

Exclusive Robbie Reyes Ghost Rider 6-inch scale figure with comic-inspired accessories, including real metal chain

During an interview with comic writer and creator of Robbie Reyes, Felipe Smith, he revealed that the 3L1 MRW custom license plate on the car is a nod to Eli Morrow, the character whose spirit possesses the engine of vengeance.

While additional unlocks were teased for this new HasLab project, they were not revealed at this time. However, Dwight, as always, left us with a little tease that these future unlocks will all be additional figures rather than accessories for the vehicle.

Backing:

This crowdfunded project will run from September 16, 2022, to 11:59pm ET on October 31, 2022.

If successful, the project will begin shipping around Fall 2023.

You can back the project now

Early-Bird Special Offering:

If the HasLab Marvel Legends Engine of Vengeance campaign reaches its minimum goal of 9,000 backers before 11:59 PM ET on September 23, 2022, all project backers before the campaign ends on October 31, 2022 will receive the exclusive Marvel Legends Robbie Reyes Human-Form 6-Inch scale figure.

If the campaign does not reach its minimum goal of 9,000 backers before 11:59 PM ET on September 23, 2022, the Early-Bird Special Marvel Legends Robbie Reyes Human-Form figure will not go into production.

You can watch the full Hasbro Pulse live stream, including the interview with Felipe Smith and comic artist and fellow Robbie Reyes creator Tradd Moore, below: