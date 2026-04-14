Two New "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" Teaser Posters Have Been Revealed at CinemaCon 2026

See Spidey go up against the Hand and... reflect upon his former girlfriend MJ?

Yesterday at CinemaCon 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada, Sony Pictures held its opening night presentation, which included teases of Jumanji: Open World, The Legend of Zelda, and of course Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which is a co-production with the Disney-owned Marvel Studios. During the showcase, Sony released two new teaser posters for this highly anticipated fourth entry in the Tom Holland-led Spidey film series.

What's happening:

Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios have released two new teaser posters for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which hits theaters on Friday, July 31 .

. The first poster is an extreme close-up of Spider-Man's mask against a backdrop of the New York City skyline, with the face of Zendaya's character MJ reflected in one of his eyes.

The second poster depicts Spider-Man going up against the Hand-- the undead ninja organization previously seen in Marvel Television's Daredevil series. These bad guys wield swords against Spidey's webs, again with Manhattan's skyscrapers in the background.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day stars Tom Holland as Spidey / Peter Parker, Zendaya as MJ, Sadie Sink from Stranger Things in an unannounced role, Jacob Batalon as Ned, Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle / Punisher, Michael Mando from Better Call Saul as Mac Gargan / Scorpion, and Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner / Hulk.

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