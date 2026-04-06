Swing into the San Jose Sharks' Superhero Night with Spider-Man

The San Jose Sharks hosted a Marvel themed night this past Saturday, featuring appearances from everyone's favorite web slinger.

This past Saturday, the San Jose Sharks hosted a Marvel Super Hero Night featuring Spider-Man, adding a bit of superhero flair to their game vs. the Nashville Predators.

While purported to be a celebration of all things Marvel, this event squarely focused around Spider-Man. The SAP Center was decked out in Spider-Man decor, and you could even meet the web slinger ahead of the game!

The Jumbotron welcomed hockey fans to Sharks x Marvel Night.

The Tank Trivia also took on a Marvel – but mostly Spider-Man – theme.

The team's mascot, S.J. Sharkie, even got dressed up in his finest Spider-Man onesie.

Somehow, the viral sensation Tom Lizard from Pixar's Hoppers also made an appearance on the Jumbotron.

Two special Sharks x Spider-Man bobblehead figures were available, featuring players Will Smith and Will Eklund.