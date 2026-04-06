Swing into the San Jose Sharks' Superhero Night with Spider-Man

The San Jose Sharks hosted a Marvel themed night this past Saturday, featuring appearances from everyone's favorite web slinger.
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This past Saturday, the San Jose Sharks hosted a Marvel Super Hero Night featuring Spider-Man, adding a bit of superhero flair to their game vs. the Nashville Predators.

While purported to be a celebration of all things Marvel, this event squarely focused around Spider-Man. The SAP Center was decked out in Spider-Man decor, and you could even meet the web slinger ahead of the game!

The Jumbotron welcomed hockey fans to Sharks x Marvel Night.

The Tank Trivia also took on a Marvel – but mostly Spider-Man – theme.

The team's mascot, S.J. Sharkie, even got dressed up in his finest Spider-Man onesie.

Somehow, the viral sensation Tom Lizard from Pixar's Hoppers also made an appearance on the Jumbotron.

Two special Sharks x Spider-Man bobblehead figures were available, featuring players Will Smith and Will Eklund.

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Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
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Ben Breitbart
Benji is a lifelong Disney fan who also specializes in business and finance. Thankfully for us, he's able to combine these knowledge bases for Laughing Place, analyzing all of the moves The Walt Disney Company makes.
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