Photos: "Moana," "Toy Story 5," "The Mandalorian and Grogu" Among Disney Movie Standees on Display at CinemaCon 2026

The entertainment industry trade show CinemaCon 2026 is kicking off today in Las Vegas, Nevada, and Laughing Place reporter Alex Reif is on hand to cover all the Disney-related announcements. Upon arriving at the event he saw some standees, both new and already popping up in theaters, for some of The Walt Disney Company's upcoming theatrical releases. Check them out below.

What's happening:

Let's take a look at standees for upcoming theatrical movies from The Walt Disney Company and its subsidiaries like Pixar Animation Studios, 20th Century Studios, and Lucasfilm, which are currently on display at CinemaCon 2026 in Las Vegas.

First up is one we hadn't seen before for Pixar's Toy Story 5 (due out on June 19), featuring returning characters like Woody, Jessie, Buzz Lightyear, and Bullseye, standing among new additions such as Smarty Pants and Lilypad. This standee also features a photo opportunity that allows fans to pose within the famous spaceship-styled Buzz Lightyear packaging from the films.

Another, pre-existing Toy Story 5 standee depicts more returning friends, including Forky, Rex, Slinky Dog, Hamm, and Mr. Potato Head all gathered around Lilypad, who is expected to be the chief antagonist of the film.

Newly revealed at CinemaCon today is this standee for Disney's live-action reimagining of Moana starring Dwayne Johnson and Catherine Lagaʻaia. See the movie in theaters beginning July 10.

The standee for The Devil Wears Prada 2, arriving May 1 from 20th Century Studios, is a big high-heeled shoe with a pitchfork at the bottom of the heel.

And lastly, the standee for Lucasfilm's Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu (coming May 22) features a life-size statue of the title characters.

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