Streaming, Digital and Physical Release Dates Revealed for "The Devil Wears Prada 2"

Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home.

Then, one day before the streaming release, The Devil Wears Prada 2 will be released on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray on July 28.

Fans can get front-row access to the ultimate fashion show with a dazzling array of exclusive digital and Blu-ray bonus content, including fashion and music featurettes, audio commentary with the filmmakers, and a hysterical gag reel, featuring bloopers and outtakes.

True fans will want to get their hands on

The Devil Wears Prada 2-Movie Collection, a digital and DVD physical bundle featuring the original 2006 phenomenon and the glamorously fashionable sequel.