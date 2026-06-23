Streaming, Digital and Physical Release Dates Revealed for "The Devil Wears Prada 2"
Whichever way you decide to consume your media, there's plenty of options for fans of "The Devil Wears Prada 2"
Get ready fashionistas, as we now know when The Devil Wears Prada 2 will be making its streaming debut on Disney+ and Hulu.
What's Happening:
- The Devil Wears Prada 2 is coming to Disney+ and Hulu on July 29. That's quite far off, as we usually get streaming date announcements much closer to their actual release.
- If you can't wait for the streaming release, it will debut much sooner via digital purchase, specifically on June 30, from retailers like Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home.
- Then, one day before the streaming release, The Devil Wears Prada 2 will be released on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray on July 28.
- Fans can get front-row access to the ultimate fashion show with a dazzling array of exclusive digital and Blu-ray bonus content, including fashion and music featurettes, audio commentary with the filmmakers, and a hysterical gag reel, featuring bloopers and outtakes.
- True fans will want to get their hands on The Devil Wears Prada 2-Movie Collection, a digital and DVD physical bundle featuring the original 2006 phenomenon and the glamorously fashionable sequel.
Bonus Features
Bonus features may vary by product and retailer. Only available on Digital and Physical.
FEATURETTES:
- Level Up: Updating the Icons: Join the cast, crew, and other notables as they look back on the iconic first film and its timelessness. Then see how the characters and their wardrobes have evolved for the sequel, and follow the shoot in New York.
- Inside the Fashion Closet: Sit down with the cast, filmmakers, and lead costume designer Molly Rogers as she talks about dressing Miranda, Andy, Emily, and Nigel. Discover their of-the-moment but timeless fashion looks that shine a spotlight on each of their personalities.
- Front-Row Access: Shooting in Italy: Join the cast, crew, and director David Frankel as he talks about the production in Italy and shooting during Milan’s fashion week. Hear how top design houses supported the production and how Runway’s own fashion show and concert was created.
- “Runway” Music Video by Lady Gaga and Doechii: Turn it up with Lady Gaga and Doechii in their music video for the movie’s new song, “Runway.”
GAG REEL
- Check out the fun on set in these outtakes from the making of the movie.
AUDIO COMMENTARY BY DAVID FRANKEL, ALINE BROSH MCKENNA, AND MOLLY ROGERS
- Watch the film with audio commentary by director David Frankel, writer Aline Brosh McKenna, and costume designer Molly Rogers.
- Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway) returns to Runway magazine as the new features editor, where she finds her formidable former boss Miranda (Meryl Streep) facing threats to her glossy print empire. Familiar frenemies and fresh faces join the catwalk in this stylish sequel.
- Find out what our own Alex Reif thought of The Devil Wears Prada 2 in his review.
More Disney Movie News:
- Toy Story 5 had an impressive weekend at the box office, with the highest opening of the year so far, and the second highest opening of all-time for an animated film.
- Tropical Smoothie Cafe is once again serving up a Disney-themed smoothie, this time for the live-action Moana.
- San Diego is getting Marvel fans excited for San Diego Comic-Con with some Avengers: Doomsday banners in the Gaslamp Quarter.
- Releasing alongside the movie, fans can now listen to the Toy Story 5 original soundtrack on most major streaming platforms.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now