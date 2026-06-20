Yee Haw! "Toy Story 5" Has the Biggest Domestic Opening Day in Nearly 2 Years
There's millions of dollars in Disney's boot!
Toy Story 5 has reached infinity, but not quite beyond at the box office after its opening day.
What’s Happening:
- Woody, Jessie, Buzz, and the rest of the toy box are back for a fifth theatrical adventure you won’t wanna miss!
- And audiences around the world agreed with that sentiment, as Deadline reports some impressive box office numbers for the Pixar film.
- Including previews, Toy Story 5 landed $71 million in the toy box during its opening Friday domestically, the biggest previews/Friday opening of any film since 2024’s Deadpool & Wolverine ($96 million).
- It also ALMOST took the title for best first day for an animated feature, but fell $200K short of 2018’s Incredibles 2.
- Toy Story 5 is expected to bring in $160-170 million in its opening weekend in the US, which would also land it the title as the second best 3-day opening for an animated feature, sitting behind Incredibles 2’s $182.6 million.
- At the global box office, Deadline also reports that Toy Story 5 isn’t here to play, bringing in an additional $58.3 million.
- This brings the global previews/Friday total to $129.3 million, which is looking to beat the projected $275 million global prediction.
- Released yesterday, June 19th, Toy Story 5 sees Jessie, Woody, Buzz, and the rest of the gang face off against their biggest threat yet: technology.
- Conan O’Brien takes on the role of Smarty Pants, a toy created to help with potty-training.
- Tim Allen is back as Buzz, Tom Hanks lassos his way back to Woody, Joan Cusack returns on horseback as Jessie, and Tony Hale returns as Forky.
- Check out Toy Story 5 in theaters now!
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