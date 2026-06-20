Yee Haw! "Toy Story 5" Has the Biggest Domestic Opening Day in Nearly 2 Years

There's millions of dollars in Disney's boot!

Toy Story 5 has reached infinity, but not quite beyond at the box office after its opening day.

What’s Happening:

Woody, Jessie, Buzz, and the rest of the toy box are back for a fifth theatrical adventure you won’t wanna miss!

And audiences around the world agreed with that sentiment, as Deadline reports some impressive box office numbers for the Pixar film.

Including previews, Toy Story 5 landed $71 million in the toy box during its opening Friday domestically, the biggest previews/Friday opening of any film since 2024’s Deadpool & Wolverine ($96 million).

It also ALMOST took the title for best first day for an animated feature, but fell $200K short of 2018’s Incredibles 2.

Toy Story 5 is expected to bring in $160-170 million in its opening weekend in the US, which would also land it the title as the second best 3-day opening for an animated feature, sitting behind Incredibles 2’s $182.6 million.

At the global box office, Deadline also reports that Toy Story 5 isn’t here to play, bringing in an additional $58.3 million.

This brings the global previews/Friday total to $129.3 million, which is looking to beat the projected $275 million global prediction.

Released yesterday, June 19th, Toy Story 5 sees Jessie, Woody, Buzz, and the rest of the gang face off against their biggest threat yet: technology.

Conan O’Brien takes on the role of Smarty Pants, a toy created to help with potty-training.

Tim Allen is back as Buzz, Tom Hanks lassos his way back to Woody, Joan Cusack returns on horseback as Jessie, and Tony Hale returns as Forky.

Check out Toy Story 5 in theaters now!

Read More Toy Story 5: