Smarty Pants Toy Arrives During Conan O'Brien's Podcast as "Toy Story 5" Opens In Theaters

The inability to turn the toy off resulted in a favorite moment for his team.

Toy Story 5 star Conan O'Brien was handed a real toy version of his character from the new Pixar film while recording his popular podcast, turning the moment into something memorable for listeners and viewers.

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What's Happening:

Toy Story 5 has arrived in theaters everywhere, but along with the new movie comes a whole lot of new merchandise - including real life toys featuring the new characters from the film.

One of those is the new character, Smarty Pants, voiced by late night legend Conan O'Brien.

On a recent episode of his popular podcast, Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend, the comedian is handed the toy version of his character and begins to play with out - much to the delight (and inevitable chagrin) of his co-hosts, Sona Movsesian and Matt Gourley.

Conan goes on to explain his character, an early tech device that specializes in potty training, before Gourley asks if its actually his voice on the toy as well. O'Brien goes on to explain that he was asked to do lines specifically for a toy - before he is interrupted by his own voice (causing his staff to erupt in jubilant karma-based fanfare).

Jokes continue that the toy is just like him, considering it won't shut up.

Finally, they look at the box and realize that the toy is motion activated, which is why it keeps going. They put it aside as O'Brien continues his story, saying that he would never get the chance to voice a real toy again.

Check out the fun moment below, and the actual toy at the bottom of the page.

It's Toys vs. Tech when our favorite Toy Story friends unite against the villainous intentions of Lilypad in Toy Story 5, who plans to make the jobs of Buzz, Woody, and the rest of the gang exponentially harder when she arrives.

Joan Cusack will be returning as Jessie, Tom Hanks as Woody, Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear, all alongside Tony Hale who returns as Forky and Mellisa Villasenor as Karen Beverly. Greta Lee (TRON: Ares) lends her voice to Lilypad. Additionally, Conan O'Brien will be voicing another new character, Smarty Pants, with Craig Robinson, Mykal-Michelle Harris, and others rounding out the voice cast.

Andrew Stanton, director of the Academy Award-winning films Finding Nemo and WALL-E, is writing and directing the new movie, adding to his repertoire having contributed on every single Toy Story film prior. Kenna Harris is co-directing, with Lindsey Collins producing.

As part of the build up to the new movie, we have seen tons of new previews, new clips, new merchandise, new collabs, and more - all of which can be found at our Toy Story 5 landing.

To find out what our own Alex Reif thought of the film, be sure to check out his Toy Story 5 review.

Toy Story 5 is now playing everywhere.

Amazon.com: eKids Toy Story 5 Smarty Pants Silly Sound Maker Toy for Toddlers, Designed for Fans of Toy Story Toys