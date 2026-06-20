30 Years of Toy Story: The Legacy of Woody, Buzz, and Pixar's Groundbreaking Franchise
As "Toy Story 5" hits theaters, a new video reflects on the franchise's remarkable journey—from a groundbreaking animated film to a global phenomenon spanning movies, theme parks, cruise ships, and generations of fans.
With Toy Story 5 now playing in theaters, Disney is taking a look back at the over 30 year history of the franchise with a short new video.
What's Happening:
- Pixar's Toy Story celebrates 30 years as one of Disney's most influential franchises, growing from a groundbreaking animated film into a global phenomenon spanning five movies, theme park attractions, and decades of wish-granting experiences through Make-A-Wish tied to Woody, Buzz, and the gang.
- The video sees Toy Story 5 director Andrew Stanton talk about how filmmakers behind the original Toy Story, himself included, created characters and stories that have endured far beyond anyone's expectations.
- Disney teams share how Woody, Buzz, and their friends continue to come to life across Disney Parks, Disney Cruise Line, children's hospitals, and homes around the world.
- In fact, between lands and attractions, there's something Toy Story related at all six Disney resorts across the globe.
- The feature also looks at the lasting impact Toy Story has had on generations of fans and families.
- The video ends as Stanton discuss finding a new story to tell with the just-released fifth film, exploring a world where traditional toys must compete with the digital devices that dominate children's attention today.
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- Toy Story 5 is now playing in theaters everywhere. Be sure to check out Alex's review of Pixar's latest installment in the iconic franchise.
More Toy Story 5 Fun:
- Releasing alongside the movie, fans can now listen to the Toy Story 5 original soundtrack on most major streaming platforms.
- The Pixar Place Hotel art gallery at the Disneyland Resort is now sporting an exhibit dedicated to Toy Story 5.
- Toy Story Land at Shanghai Disneyland is sporting some new decor inspired by the latest installment of the iconic franchise.
- New PhotoPass magic is coming to Disney's Hollywood Studios this weekend to celebrate the arrival of Toy Story 5.
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