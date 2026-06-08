Ridley Scott's Epic Survival Drama "The Dog Stars" Unveils New Trailer
Get a new look at Ridley Scott’s latest masterpiece – hitting theaters on August 28.
Visionary director Ridley Scott's latest film The Dog Stars has debuted a new trailer and poster ahead of its release this August.
What's Happening:
- The Dog Stars, a riveting, epic thriller set in a world where survival is instinct, but humanity is a choice, opens exclusively in theaters August 28.
- The film tells the story of Hig (Jacob Elordi), a young pilot who, together with a military survivalist, Bangley (Josh Brolin), has carved out an efficient but isolated homestead in a brutal post-apocalyptic world. But when Hig receives a mysterious radio transmission, he ventures into the unknown in search of the hope and humanity he still believes exists.
- Based on Peter Heller’s captivating bestseller, The Dog Stars features a critically acclaimed ensemble, including Jacob Elordi, Josh Brolin, Margaret Qualley, Allison Janney, Benedict Wong, and Guy Pearce.
- With a script by Mark L. Smith, known for crafting emotionally grounded survival narratives, the film is positioned to balance large-scale spectacle with deeply personal storytelling.
- In addition to the trailer, a new poster for The Dog Stars was also released, featuring Elordi, Brolin, Qualley and Pearce.
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