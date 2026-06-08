Ridley Scott's Epic Survival Drama "The Dog Stars" Unveils New Trailer

The Dog Stars, a riveting, epic thriller set in a world where survival is instinct, but humanity is a choice, opens exclusively in theaters August 28.

The film tells the story of Hig (Jacob Elordi), a young pilot who, together with a military survivalist, Bangley (Josh Brolin), has carved out an efficient but isolated homestead in a brutal post-apocalyptic world. But when Hig receives a mysterious radio transmission, he ventures into the unknown in search of the hope and humanity he still believes exists.