"Avatar: Fire and Ash" Production Designer Goes Behind the Scenes in Video Promoting New "Art of" Book
Learn how James Cameron's smash-hit sequel was designed.
With the new book The Art of Avatar: Fire and Ash being released in just a couple of weeks from publisher DK, the Disney-owned 20th Century Studios has put up a new video featuring the Avatar franchise's co-production designer Dylan Cole going behind the scenes of how the third movie in the series was conceptualized. You can watch it below.
What's happening:
- In a new behind-the-scenes video released through the official Avatar YouTube channel, Avatar: Fire and Ash co-production designer Dylan Cole talks about the design of the film in promotion of the new book The Art of Avatar: Fire and Ash.
- You can watch the 11-minute clip in its entirety via the embedded video below.
- The Art of Avatar: Fire and Ash will be published on Tuesday, July 21. It is available for pre-order right now.
Watch Art of Avatar: Fire and Ash | Dylan Cole:
More Avatar News:
- Check out Jeremiah's report from the Avatar: Live in Concert Orlando tour stop.
- James Cameron is the target of a recent lawsuit involving an Avatar character.
- In happier news for the filmmaker, he won the WGA's Laurel Award for Screenwriting Achievement.