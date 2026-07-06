"Avatar: Fire and Ash" Production Designer Goes Behind the Scenes in Video Promoting New "Art of" Book

Learn how James Cameron's smash-hit sequel was designed.
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With the new book The Art of Avatar: Fire and Ash being released in just a couple of weeks from publisher DK, the Disney-owned 20th Century Studios has put up a new video featuring the Avatar franchise's co-production designer Dylan Cole going behind the scenes of how the third movie in the series was conceptualized. You can watch it below.

What's happening:

  • In a new behind-the-scenes video released through the official Avatar YouTube channel, Avatar: Fire and Ash co-production designer Dylan Cole talks about the design of the film in promotion of the new book The Art of Avatar: Fire and Ash.
  • You can watch the 11-minute clip in its entirety via the embedded video below.
  • The Art of Avatar: Fire and Ash will be published on Tuesday, July 21. It is available for pre-order right now.

Watch Art of Avatar: Fire and Ash | Dylan Cole:

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Mike Celestino
Mike serves as Laughing Place's lead Southern California reporter, Editorial Director for Star Wars content, and host of the weekly "Who's the Bossk?" Star Wars podcast. He's been fascinated by Disney theme parks and storytelling in general all his life and resides in Burbank, California with his beloved wife and cats.
View all articles by Mike Celestino