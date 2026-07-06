"Avatar: Fire and Ash" Production Designer Goes Behind the Scenes in Video Promoting New "Art of" Book

With the new book The Art of Avatar: Fire and Ash being released in just a couple of weeks from publisher DK, the Disney-owned 20th Century Studios has put up a new video featuring the Avatar franchise's co-production designer Dylan Cole going behind the scenes of how the third movie in the series was conceptualized. You can watch it below.

What's happening:

In a new behind-the-scenes video released through the official Avatar YouTube channel, Avatar: Fire and Ash co-production designer Dylan Cole talks about the design of the film in promotion of the new book The Art of Avatar: Fire and Ash.

You can watch the 11-minute clip in its entirety via the embedded video below.

The Art of Avatar: Fire and Ash will be published on Tuesday, July 21. It is available for pre-order right now.

Watch Art of Avatar: Fire and Ash | Dylan Cole:

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