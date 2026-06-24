"Avatar Live in Concert" Transforms the Classic Film in Orlando Debut

This past weekend I was invited to the Doctor Phillips Center for the Performing Arts for the debut of an out-of-this-world event: Avatar Live in Concert!

This first-ever performance brought together one of the biggest films ever with the beauty of a full orchestra and chorus to create a new way to experience the story of Jake Sully and his trip as an avatar on Pandora.

Avatar Live in Concert is truly a celebration of one of the most powerful scores ever created for cinema. For nearly three hours, we were transported, via the Academy Award-nominated score of James Horner, light-years across the galaxy to the planet of Pandora.

Almost two decades ago, James Cameron changed the way we look at films with bioluminescent forests, massive creatures, and the iconic floating mountains. But combine those two together with a live performance and it will be hard to ever watch this film any other way.

Avatar Live in Concert kicked off in Orlando, with the next scheduled dates of January 7-8, 2027 in San Francisco, California. However, if you can’t wait that long, all three of the Avatar films (Avatar, Avatar: Way of Water, and newly added Avatar: Fire and Ash) are currently streaming on Disney+.