Video: Fireworks and Live Music Fill the Hollywood Bowl Air During World Premiere of Live-Action "Moana"

The new film is ready to arrive in theaters later this week.

Last night marked the world premiere of the new live-action adaptation of the Walt Disney Animation Studios favorite, Moana. As part of the fun, fireworks lit up the night sky at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

Accompanied by the new song that will play during the end credits, "Along The Way," once again written by Lin-Manuel Miranda and performed by new Moana star Catherine Laga'aia, original Moana voice actress Auli'i Cravalho, and Dwayne Johnson, the fireworks heralded the new live-action adaptation ahead of its wide release later this week on June 10.

Check them out in the video below.

In the new live-action adaptation, newcomer Catherine Lagaʻaia takes on the title role of Moana in a story that most Disney+ users know, considering the animated original is famously the most streamed movie since the launch of Disney+. Dwayne Johnson also returns, reprising his role from the animated film as Maui.

As with the animated version, Moana features original songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetaia Foaʻi and Mark Mancina, and an original score composed by Mancina.

The new Moana is directed by Emmy and Tony Award winner Thomas Kail (Hamilton); produced by Dwayne Johnson, Beau Flynn, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia and Lin-Manuel Miranda; and executive produced by Thomas Kail, Scott Sheldon, Charles Newirth and Auliʻi Cravalho, who voiced Moana in the animated features Moana and Moana 2.

The new film was introduced at the premiere by Miranda himself, along with Dwayne Johnson and a myriad of other Moana personalities - including an entire dance troupe. The whole event was backed by the LA Philharmonic orchestra.

Now that the premiere has happened, early reviews are coming in. You can see them in our Moana review roundup now. Moana arrives in theaters everywhere on July 10.