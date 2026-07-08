Reaction Roundup: “Moana” Fails to Reach the Horizon Beyond Catherine Laga’aia’s Shiny Performance

This Friday, fans are being welcomed back into the world of Moana, this time in live-action! Check out what people are saying about the film as social reactions begin to come in!

Tonight, Disney hosted the world premiere of the live-action remake of Moana at the Hollywood Bowl. As fans and critics from around the world begin wayfinding with Moana and Maui at theaters worldwide, let’s check out what reviewers are sharing as first reactions start hitting social media.

First up, our take on the live-action remake is that the film is familiar and true to its source material, well cast, and finds moments of originality.

Like most of Disney’s live-action remakes, #Moana stays true to the animated original, delivering familiarity at a slower pace. It’s well cast and occasionally finds opportunities to be original, but in general, it’s the animated film in live action. pic.twitter.com/Yqb6FbI29l — LaughingPlace.com (@laughingplace) July 8, 2026

Live-action Moana found a fan in Guy at the Movies, claiming the film was “a nice surprise,” filled with familiar fun and some appreciated additional dialogue.

#Moana might be one of Disney’s best live-action remakes yet. The performances are genuinely great and it carries all the heart, fun, and humor of the original. The story beats hit pretty close to the animated film with fresh dialogue and jokes sprinkled in, but it’s hard not to… pic.twitter.com/OmhTqWSd4Z — Guy At The Movies (@GuyAtTheMovies_) July 8, 2026

Rachel Leishman echoes that sentiment, saying the live-action remake is a faithful adaptation to the animated hit. She also highlights Catherine Laga’aia’s shiny performance as Moana, while taking a dig at The Rock’s less polished take on Maui.

MOANA is the same as the animated. Which is what I've always wanted from these. For the most part it is fun! Got me at the same parts & Lin-Manuel Miranda's music is sublime. Catherine Laga'aia is a perfect Moana but the Rock is out shined by her at every point. Not enough Pua. pic.twitter.com/doZXh2p4Jg — Rachel Leishman (@RachelLeishman) July 8, 2026

Continuing to highlight the performance of Catherine Laga’aia and her spectacular chemistry with Dwayne Johnson, Klepcx notes the film takes “very few creative risks,” following the 2016 film almost scene-for-scene.

Disney’s live-action #Moana is visually stunning. #CatherineLagaaia and #DwayneJohnson’s chemistry is the heart of the film, carrying audiences through the journey, while Lin-Manuel Miranda’s unforgettable soundtrack pulls you back into this reimagining. Despite some performances… pic.twitter.com/MTBDLO3R0P — Klepcx (@Klepcx) July 8, 2026

Sam Bussell also can’t help but admire Catherine Laga’aia’s take on Moana, but does highlight that the film failed to break free from the live-action formula.

#Moana follows the Live-Action Disney Adaptation formula for better and for worse. First off Catherine Laga'aia comes into her own as the title character and I really liked her chemistry with The Rock. Some of the musical sequences are effective and will bring back the magic. pic.twitter.com/itYmitM0uW — Sam Bussell (@BussellSamuel) July 8, 2026

For some, this familiarity is a hindrance. Cole Groth takes a pretty strong stance against the film, calling it a “cheap imitation” that fails to prove its worth.

Disney's Moana remake is, at best, a cheap imitation and, at worst, weaker in every conceivable way. Two decent performances from Catherine Laga'aia and Dwayne Johnson allow the film to ride on the success of its original, but as with every Disney remake, I ask: what's the point? pic.twitter.com/baTg6xqSLQ — Cole Groth (@cole_groth) July 8, 2026

Following the heavy criticism of the film, Matt Neglia says the live-action remake fails to do anything the original film did better. He also highlights the film’s heavy CGI use, calling it “inauthentic.” Neglia joined the crowd, praising Catherine Laga’aia’s star power, but also felt Dwayne Johnson’s performance wasn’t quite up to snuff.

MOANA (2026) shows just how far Disney will go for a quick and easy buck, producing another unnecessary, nearly shot-for-shot, beat-for-beat live-action remake that doesn’t offer anything new that wasn’t already done better just ten years ago. The visuals are so flat, with a… pic.twitter.com/wU4Klj2iYn — Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) July 8, 2026

The Nerds of Color also find Catherine Laga’aia a “charming and talented” Moana that made the movie. She also highlights Rena Owqen as Gramma Tala. However, Johnson takes another hit, describing his Maui as “sleepwalking through a reprised role.”

Catherine Laga’aia is charming and talented. She IS the movie. Watching her with a terrific Rena Owen as Gramma Tala is heartwarming They run circles around a certain actor sleepwalking through a reprised role. More enjoyable than Moana 2, but still can't beat the original #Moana pic.twitter.com/wblvr4WRD7 — The Nerds of Color (@TheNerdsofColor) July 8, 2026

Kaitlyn Booth was pretty lukewarm on the remake, describing it as adding “very little” to the source material. Her one positive remark praises Catherine Laga’aia’s Moana.

The live-action #Moana remake is very much just that, a remake, that adds very little to the story aside from a change in medium. How they managed to make one of the most beautiful locations on Earth ugly, I will never know, but here we are. Catherine is great. pic.twitter.com/zaDeO5AW5Z — Kaitlyn Booth (@katiesmovies) July 8, 2026

Some reactions even lean pretty hard into negative criticism, with Tyler “Ilewyn” Taing calling it one of the “ugliest movies of the year.” Ouch.

MOANA (2026) takes one Disney’s most vibrant films of the revival era and turns it into one of the ugliest movies of the year. The photorealistic style takes more than it gives. Worse, it just doesn’t even pretend to have any new ideas.



Full review tomorrow for @DiscussingFilm! pic.twitter.com/7klsc944rc — tyler “llewyn” taing (@tylerllewtaing) July 8, 2026

But, again, we keep finding ourselves back at the clear standout of the film: Catherine Laga’aia. Fabricio Giraob calls her performance the best thing in the new film “by a wide margin.”

The Rock is strange at first but eventually finds Maui’s charisma. The real standout is Catherine Laga’aia, who embodies Moana’s wit and natural charm effortlessly. She is the best thing in this new Moana, by a wide margin. pic.twitter.com/jWuOACFvLl — fabricio (@fabriciogiraob) July 8, 2026

Well, just like most live-action remakes from Disney, the critic reviews are pretty harsh. However, with Moana, there aren’t any massive changes to the story that led to some heavy backlash for the failed Snow White remake and the highly successful Lilo & Stitch remake. I think the negative feedback will not indicate the success of this film. For those going to the theater to see a new movie, Moana is looking to be far from that. However, Moana is a beloved modern Disney film that I think many families will enjoy watching regardless of its necessity as a live-action film. Congratulations to Catherine Laga’aia on her clear standout performance as the titular character.

Moana hits theaters this Friday, July 10th. Bringing back the hit story of 2016’s animated release Moana, Catherine Laga’aia and Dwayne Johnson take Moana and Maui into the real world.

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