"Moana" Merchandise: Check Out Products from PANDORA, LEGO, and More Inspired by the Live-Action Remake

See "Moana," only in theaters this Friday, July 10th.

This week, Moana sets sail at movie theaters worldwide, so check out some amazing products you can bring with you on your wayfinding adventures.

What’s Happening:

Disney’s live-action Moana hits theaters this Friday!

Bringing back the hit story of 2016’s animated release Moana, Catherine Laga’aia and Dwayne Johnson take Moana and Maui into the real world.

But before we join Moana on her wayfinding adventures to return the heart of Te Fiti, there are some incredible products you can pick up to celebrate the Disney Princess.

From apparel, accessories, toys, and more, take a look at some of the amazing Moana merchandise you can grab now!

PANDORA Jewelry

PANDORA is bringing in a new Moana inspired collection of jewelry, including charms, rings, and sets you won’t wanna miss! Make sure you check out the Flower Dangle Charm and the Heart of Te Fiti Dangle Charm!

Mattel Disney Moana Fashion Doll

For only $14.99 from Target, bring home the live-action-inspired doll, including 5 additional accessories.

LEGO

LEGO offers quite a few different Moana-themed playsets, including character models and scenes from the film. Make sure you check out their new Pua set and Village House & Boat, as well as their 30% off, soon-to-be retired Moana’s Flowerpot set.

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