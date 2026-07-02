Moana's Wayfinder Weekend Sails Into American Girl at Westfield Century City
This two day event will take place on July 11 and 12 in Los Angeles.
American Girl is bringing some extra Disney magic to the Westfield Century City in honor of the release of the live-action Moana.
What's Happening:
- Set sail for adventure during Moana’s Wayfinder Weekend at American Girl on Saturday, July 11 (10 a.m.–10 p.m.) and Sunday, July 12 (11 a.m.–8 p.m.).
- Specifically, this two-day event, inspired by Disney's Moana, will take place at the Westfield Century City mall in Los Angeles, California.
- During the event, families can expect island-inspired fun, exclusive experiences, and memorable moments for fans and families alike.
- Among the activities during the weekend fans can expect are:
- Moana Island Teatime (reservations required)
- Limited-time salon styling (reservations required)
- Photo-worthy moments inspired by Moana
- A free Moana x American Girl poster with qualifying Disney purchases
- 3x AG Rewards points on Disney purchases
- Reservations, which can now be made online, are required for select activities and space is limited.
- This would also be a great opportunity for fans who don't already own one to pick up an American Girl Moana doll, which was first released back in 2024, coinciding with the release of Moana 2.
Moana Goes Live Action:
- Disney's live-action reimagining of Moana stars Catherine Lagaʻaia and Dwayne Johnson alongside John Tui as Chief Tui, Frankie Adams as Sina, and Rena Owen as Gramma Tala. Along with Johnson, one other actor from the animated version reprises their role, with Jemaine Clement once more voicing Tamatoa.
- Tickets are now on sale for the film, along with the reveal of the film's popcorn buckets and other movie theater novelties.
- Songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda has returned to pen a new song, "Along the Way," which is performed by Lagaʻaia, Johnson, and animated Moana actress Auli'i Cravalho.
- Moana opens Friday, July 10 in theaters everywhere.
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