"Moana" Drone Show Performed for One Night Only in Miami in Promotion of Disney's New Live-Action Movie

We're exactly one week away from the theatrical release of Disney's new live-action version of Moana, and in promotion the studio has released a video of a jaw-dropping drone show that took place this week in Florida. Check it out below!

What's happening:

A special one-night-only drone show was performed off the coast of Miami, Florida in promotion of Walt Disney Studios' new live-action retelling of Moana. You can watch the 12-minute-long show in its entirety in the embedded YouTube video below.

The new movie stars Dwayne Johnson, who reprises his role as Maui, alongside Catherine Laga'aia as Moana, John Tui as Chief Tui, Frankie Adams as Sina, and Rena Owen as Gramma Tala.

Moana will be released into theaters next Friday, July 10.

Watch Moana | Drone Show | In Theaters July 10th:

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