Disney's Live-Action Moana Brings Spectacular Global Tour to London with Dwayne Johnson, Catherine Lagaʻaia and Auliʻi Cravalho

The cast and filmmakers celebrated the upcoming live-action adaptation with an immersive event featuring live performances, fan surprises, and a heartfelt reunion inspired by a viral TikTok.

The journey across the ocean continues for Disney's live-action Moana. Following celebratory stops in Hawaiʻi, Shanghai, and Sydney, the cast and filmmakers behind the highly anticipated reimagining brought the spirit of Motunui to the heart of London with an immersive fan event that blended music, culture, and unforgettable surprises.

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The excitement continues to build for Disney's live-action Moana as the film's global promotional tour made its latest stop in London. After launching the worldwide celebration in Hawaiʻi and continuing through Shanghai, China, and Sydney, Australia, the cast and filmmakers brought the spirit of the Pacific to the United Kingdom with an immersive fan event celebrating the upcoming theatrical release.

Held at Potters Fields Park in the shadow of London's iconic Tower Bridge, the event welcomed thousands of invited guests for a vibrant celebration inspired by the world of Moana. Fans were treated to live entertainment, stunning recreations from the film, and several unforgettable surprise moments featuring the cast.

Among those in attendance were Dwayne Johnson, who returns as the legendary demigod Maui, newcomer Catherine Lagaʻaia, who stars as Moana, and director Thomas Kail. They were joined by producers Beau Flynn and Hiram Garcia, executive producers Scott Sheldon and Auliʻi Cravalho, choreographer and associate producer Tiana Nonosina Liufau, and assistant choreographer Kayla Faʻamaligi.

Cravalho, who originally voiced Moana in Disney Animation's Moana and Moana 2, also serves as an executive producer on the live-action adaptation and performs the film's new original song, "Along The Way," alongside Johnson and Lagaʻaia. The new song was written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, who returns to the franchise after helping craft the memorable soundtrack of the original animated film.

Disney transformed the event space into an immersive celebration inspired by the upcoming movie. Guests were welcomed by a towering 20-foot-tall replica of Maui's iconic fishhook alongside a breathtaking recreation of Moana's canoe, creating the perfect backdrop for photos and fan interactions.

Throughout the day, attendees enjoyed a series of Pacific-inspired performances featuring traditional dance, drumming, and vocal performances that celebrated the culture and music that have become synonymous with Moana. Beloved songs from the franchise filled the park while the cast met fans and posed for photos in front of one of London's most recognizable landmarks.

One of the biggest surprises of the afternoon came courtesy of students from the British Theatre Academy, who performed Maui's fan-favorite song "You're Welcome." Midway through the performance, Dwayne Johnson unexpectedly joined the students onstage, delighting both the young performers and the thousands of fans in attendance.

The celebration also featured a heartwarming reunion that began months earlier on social media. Students from St. Gregory's School in Colchester had gone viral after posting a TikTok asking Dwayne Johnson to comment on one of their videos. Johnson responded with his own video, creating a memorable online exchange. Those same students believed they were simply heading out on a routine school field trip before discovering they had actually been invited to Disney's Moana event in London, where they were able to meet Johnson in person.

Disney's live-action adaptation reimagines the beloved Oscar-nominated animated adventure, following Moana, played by Catherine Lagaʻaia, as she answers the Ocean's call and sets sail beyond the reef of Motunui alongside Maui on an unforgettable quest to restore prosperity to her people.

Directed by Emmy and Tony Award winner Thomas Kail (Hamilton), the film is produced by Dwayne Johnson, Beau Flynn, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, and Lin-Manuel Miranda, with executive producers Scott Sheldon, Charles Newirth, Kail, and Auliʻi Cravalho. Along with the new original song "Along The Way," audiences can also expect the return of beloved music from the original film by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetaia Foaʻi, and Mark Mancina, with Mancina once again providing the film's original score.

With each stop on its worldwide promotional tour, Disney continues to celebrate the themes of family, culture, adventure, and wayfinding that made Moana a global phenomenon. Judging by the enthusiastic reception in London, audiences around the world are more than ready to set sail once again when Disney's live-action Moana arrives exclusively in theaters on July 10, 2026.

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