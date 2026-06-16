Dwayne Johnson Explains Why Maui Means to Much to Him in New "Moana" Promo Video
The actor talks about both the family and cultural ties he feels to the character.
A new video promoting the live-action Moana puts the spotlight on Maui and the man who plays him in all his incarnations, Dwayne Johnson.
What's Happening:
- The latest Moana promo video is all about Maui, as Dwayne Johnson explains why the character -- who the actor of course originated as a vocal role in the animated film and its sequel and now portrays in the live-action version -- means so much to him.
- In the video, Johnson says Maui represents "everything" to him, going on to explain "What makes Maui so meaningful to me is Maui distinctly represents my grandfather, the late 'High Chief' Peter Maivia."
- Peter Maivia was the first of what has now been several pro wrestlers in Johnson's family, including Johnson himself, and Johnson notes that Maui's overall look, his long hair included, evokes his grandfather.
- Johnson also notes the new film features appearances by his own mother and his daughters, as he remarks, "To have Polynesian culture represented in this way, it was one of the greatest experiences I've had in my career."
- There's been plenty of new material released to promote Moana of late, including the debut of a brand new song, "Along the Way," written by Lin-Manuel Miranda for the film, which features both original Moana voice actress Auli'i Cravalho (who's also an Executive Producer on the live-action version) and the star of the live-action Moana, Catherine Laga'aia, as well as Johnson.
- Another recent video spotlights Laga'aia and how the filmmakers came to choose her for the coveted title role.
- Directed by Thomas Kail, the live-action Moana opens on July 10.
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