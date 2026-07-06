Disney Movie Surfers Goes Behind the Scenes of "Moana" with Dwayne Johnson and Catherine Laga’aia

This upcoming weekend will mark the release of Walt Disney Studios' live-action reimagining of Moana, and today the official Disney YouTube channel released a behind-the-scene video featuring the film's two lead stars as part of the ongoing Disney Movie Surfers web series. You can check it out below.

What's happening:

Disney has released a new episode of its Movie Surfers web series, this time going behind the scenes of the new Moana live-action reimagining.

In this installment, Disney Movie Surfers host Michelle Khare interviews stars Dwayne Johnson (Maui) and Catherine Laga’aia (Moana) from the new movie while participating in various activities around Hawaii.

Moana (2026) will be released into theaters this Friday, July 10.

Watch Movie Surfers | Behind the Scenes of Moana ‪@MichelleKhare‬:

More Moana News: