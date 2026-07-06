Disney Movie Surfers Goes Behind the Scenes of "Moana" with Dwayne Johnson and Catherine Laga’aia
Learn more about Disney's latest live-action reimagining.
This upcoming weekend will mark the release of Walt Disney Studios' live-action reimagining of Moana, and today the official Disney YouTube channel released a behind-the-scene video featuring the film's two lead stars as part of the ongoing Disney Movie Surfers web series. You can check it out below.
What's happening:
- Disney has released a new episode of its Movie Surfers web series, this time going behind the scenes of the new Moana live-action reimagining.
- In this installment, Disney Movie Surfers host Michelle Khare interviews stars Dwayne Johnson (Maui) and Catherine Laga’aia (Moana) from the new movie while participating in various activities around Hawaii.
- Moana (2026) will be released into theaters this Friday, July 10.
Watch Movie Surfers | Behind the Scenes of Moana @MichelleKhare:
More Moana News:
- A jaw-dropping drone show was performed for one night only in Miami in promotion of the new film.
- Wayfinder Weekend sailed into the American Girl store at Westfield Century City for the 4th of July.
- The film's stars visited London as part of the Moana global press tour.