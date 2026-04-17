This is the Wave: Movie Surfers Takes Fans Behind-the-Scenes of "The Mandalorian & Grogu"
The episode is hosted by YouTuber Michelle Khare as she meets up with the biggest names behind the film.
Disney’s Movie Surfers is taking Star Wars fans into the magic of the upcoming film The Mandalorian & Grogu.
What’s Happening:
- Disney’s rebooted short series Movie Surfers, which debuted back on Disney Channel in 1998, is bringing fans behind-the-scenes of Disney’s newest film.
- On the latest episode, hosted by YouTuber Michelle Khare, fans are taken on an indepth look at Disney’s upcoming Star Wars adventure The Mandalorian & Grogu.
- Meeting up with some of the biggest names behind the film, fans can dive into the massive project just ahead of its May release.
- Kicking it off, Khare speaks with director Jon Favreau and Pedro Pascal as they dive into what it takes to bring The Mandalorian to the big screen.
- Michelle Khare then steps inside the Mandalorian Archives with production designer Andrew Jones.
- Together, they reveal the incredible vehicles, droids, and creatures that bring the film to life.
- Khare then heads onto the movie set with Legacy Effects, where they explore how to puppeteer the quirky Anzellans, the tiny engineers helping Grogu and Mando on their adventures
- Don’t miss the action when The Mandalorian & Grogu hits theaters on May 22, 2026.
The Home Stretch:
- Yesterday, at CinemaCon, fans were able to check out the final trailer and the entire opening sequence of The Mandalorian & Grogu just about a month out from its release.
- While us regular people who didn’t get to nerd out at CinemaCon will have to wait until May 22nd to see the beginning of the film, the final trailer is out now!
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