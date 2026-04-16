Star Wars Success: "Maul - Shadow Lord" Gains Millions of Views and Leads Disney+'s Trending Series

Disney+’s new animated series Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord has proven to be a hit both critically and with audiences, becoming one of the top titles on the streaming service.

What’s Happening:

While mainstream Star Wars hype is mostly directed towards the upcoming The Mandalorian & Grogu film, Disney+’s latest intergalactic adventure is proving to be a hit in its own right.

While Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord has earned a prestigious 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes following its premiere, fans have been just as enthusiastic about the series.

Reviews highlight its elevated animation style and dark, noir-inspired storytelling, with the show focusing on one of the franchise’s most iconic villains.

The first episode reached 4.1 million global views within seven days on Disney+, and is currently the #1 trending series on Disney+ in the United States.

The series has consistently appeared on the Disney+ Top 10 list since its debut, with new episodes premiering weekly on Disney+ at 12AM PT every Monday.

The finale episodes will be released on May 4 (Star Wars Day) at 12AM local time.

What They’re Saying:

Dave Filoni, Lucasfilm President and Chief Creative Officer: “I'm very proud of our team as they continue to challenge themselves and raise the bar on our animated shows. They've done a fantastic job delivering something new and exciting with this series and we are all really happy that fans are enjoying it."

Coming Soon to Disney+:

Beyond Maul’s finale, Disney+ subscribers can check out tons of new and returning programming this May.

This is a big month for Marvel fans, as Daredevil: Born Again wraps up its second season and the special feature The Punisher: One Last Kill will debut.

Check out everything coming to Disney+ this May.

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