“Moana” Munchies: New Wayfinding Treats Head to Walt Disney World

See the line where the sky meets the treat? It calls me!

Moana hits theaters this Friday, June 10th, and guests heading to Walt Disney World can celebrate with some limited-time treats.

What’s Happening:

Disney’s live-action Moana hits theaters this Friday!

Bringing back the hit story of 2016’s animated release Moana, Catherine Laga’aia and Dwayne Johnson take Moana and Maui into the real world.

But before we join Moana on her wayfinding adventures to return the heart of Te Fiti, there are some delicious new treats headed to Walt Disney World in celebration.

Shared by Disney Eats on Instagram, the two treats will be headed to Disney’s Animal Kingdom and EPCOT.

Let’s take a look at the flavors sailing into the Most Magical Place on Earth!

Motunui Ube Sundae: Ube soft-serve with tropical fruits, coconut, raspberry crumbs, and macadamia (Disney's Animal Kingdom - Anandapur Ice Cream Truck)

Heihei Delight: A tropical blend of pineapple and coconut topped with a pineapple slice and SKITTLES POP’d Original Freeze Dried Candy (EPCOT - The Land Cart)

For those looking to head to Walt Disney World to enjoy some wayfinding fun, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.

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Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com First Name * Last Name * Email * Phone State In Which State Are You Located? Preferred Method of Contact * Preferred Date of Travel * Vacation Destination * Walt Disney World Disneyland Disney Cruise Adventures by Disney Aulani Disneyland Paris Other How Many Nights? * How Many Adults? * How Many Children Under 18 (includes ages) Please include any specific detail, like how many days of tickets, cruise itinerary, room only, etc Request Quote Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning



