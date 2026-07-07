Scaffoldings Appear at Twilight Zone Tower of Terror as Attraction Undergoes Refurbishment
The attraction remains open for guests to enjoy
The skyline of Disney's Hollywood Studios is getting a bit reworked as The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror is now sporting some added scaffolding.
What's Happening:
- Guests visiting Disney's Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World may notice a bit of work being done over at one of the park's biggest visual icons.
- Down Sunset Boulevard, guests approaching The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror may notice a number of scaffolds on one side of the structure, facing the attraction's exit courtyard and nearby pathway to the Hollywood Hills Amphitheater (home of Fantasmic!).
- This installation of scaffolds appear to be the latest piece of an ongoing refurbishment to the iconic Hollywood Tower Hotel building, notably for cosmetic work and repainting.
- While the scaffolding is present, the classic attraction - which originally opened 32 years ago this month - remains open for guests to enjoy.
- This new refurbishment work follows work that took place earlier this year not only on other parts of The Hollywood Tower Hotel structure, but also in the attraction's queue - which is designed to resemble a lush hotel garden pathway that leads up to the intimidating building.
- No date has been officially released for when the scaffolding will be removed from the building.
Decades of The Fifth Dimension:
- One of the most acclaimed attractions in the history of Walt Disney Imagineering, The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror opened at the then-named Disney-MGM Studios at Walt Disney World on July 22, 1994.
- Set in Hollywood 1939, the landmark Hollywood Tower Hotel serves as the setting for the attraction, retelling the story of five Hollywood elite who mysteriously went missing in an elevator Halloween night after lightning struck the building.
- As you explore the decrepit tower and its grounds, you're invited into the hotel to find out what happened to those five individuals (a child star, her governess, a singer, an actor, and a bellhop) as you are ushered into the library and find out - thanks to Rod Serling himself - that they (and now possibly you) have become part of The Twilight Zone.
- The entire environment is fully immersive from the faux hotel gates, all the way into the boiler room where a service elevator (and full freefall-style attraction) await.
- The attraction was so successful, it was later replicated (though with a new iteration that was met with mixed reviews, especially when compared to the original) at the Disneyland Resort and at Disneyland Paris. The one at Disneyland, located at Disney California Adventure, has been re-themed into Guardians of the Galaxy - Mission: Breakout. Disneyland Paris' iteration still exists with The Twilight Zone theme at Disney Adventure World, though the story has been slightly modified and has a strong focus on the child star element of the tale.
- A spiritual successor exists at Tokyo DisneySea with Tower of Terror, which abandons The Twilight Zone IP in favor of an original tale featuring an eccentric hotel owner who collects mysterious artifacts. One of which has put a curse on the hotel.
- To experience the iconic Walt Disney World attraction for yourself, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel.
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