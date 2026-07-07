Photos: International Disney Parks Display at Walt Disney Presents Updated with Recent Additions
Some subtle changes have been made to a display at the Disney's Hollywood Studios attraction.
Some minor updates have been made to the international Disney Parks display inside Walt Disney Presents at Disney's Hollywood Studios.
What's Happening:
- As guests walk through the exhibits of Walt Disney Presents, they'll come across a display showcasing all the excitement of international Disney Parks.
- Said display has now been updated to include some more recent changes to Disneyland Paris, Shanghai Disney Resort, and Tokyo Disney Resort.
- The display makes special note of the changes to the former Walt Disney Studios Park, now Disney Adventure World, including the World of Frozen and the upcoming The Lion King attraction.
- Three recent additions to the Tokyo Disney Resort – Enchanted Tale of Beauty and the Beast, Rapunzel's Lantern Festival, and The Happy Ride with Baymax – got new photos.
- Also represented is Zootopia: Hot Pursuit at Shanghai Disneyland.
- Here's a look at what was previously featured in the display.
- Check this updated display out for yourself, followed by a screening of Walt Disney: One Man's Dream, on your next trip to Disney's Hollywood Studios.
- If you're looking to make a trip to the Walt Disney World Resort this summer, or at any point, be sure to contact our travel partners at Mouse Fan Travel.
More Walt Disney World News:
- The skyline of Disney's Hollywood Studios is getting a bit reworked as The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror is now sporting some added scaffolding.
- Walt Disney's Carousel of Progress has officially begun its lengthy refurbishment, with walls going up as work begins on the newest version of the show.
- A new clip from Holiday Ever After, the upcoming Hallmark film shot on location at Walt Disney World, has been shared.
- Work is taking place on the Swiss Family Treehouse while the attraction remains open to guests.
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