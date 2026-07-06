Sneak Peek: Hallmark Shares New Clip of "Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True"
Plus, catch a fun Disney reference from Christy Carlson Romano!
Get a sneak peek at Hallmark’s upcoming film Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True with a brand new clip from the upcoming flick!
What’s Happening:
- This holiday season, Hallmark is ready to invite you into an extra magical love story all about finding love at Walt Disney World.
- And while we just got the first trailer for Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True, we now have a new sneak peek clip to enjoy.
- The film stars Lacey Chabert (Mean Girls) and Travis Van Winkle (Transformers) as Lindsey and Philip.
- When Lindsey heads out on her perfect Walt Disney World Christmas vacation, the magic is interrupted when she finds out a former and disastrous blind date, Philip is staying in the room next door.
- The film was shot entirely on location at Walt Disney World and is sure to feature some of the most magical holiday traditions found throughout the resort.
- In the freshly shared scene, Lindsay and Philip can be seen at Disney’s Hollywood Studios near Echo Lake.
- The pair start their interaction with Lindsay teasing Philip about facing his fears aboard a ride at the resort.
- Lindsay decides it's time to head to the shops to look for a Christmas ornament, a tradition she shared with her mom.
- Before she can go on her way, Philip pulls out a pair of Christmas-themed Minnie ears to help her on her search.
- In the distance, friends are looking towards their interaction, with Christy Carlson Romano slyly saying “Is it just me or is there something there that wasn’t there before?”
- For those who do not know, Christy Carlson Romano played Belle in Beauty and the Beast on Broadway, so this is a really cute nod to her place in Disney history.
- Check out the sneak peek below!
- Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True is set to premiere on this year’s Countdown to Christmas!
- For those looking to take a holiday ever after of their own to Walt Disney World, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.
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Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
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