Sneak Peek: Hallmark Shares New Clip of "Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True"

Get a sneak peek at Hallmark’s upcoming film Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True with a brand new clip from the upcoming flick!

What’s Happening:

This holiday season, Hallmark is ready to invite you into an extra magical love story all about finding love at Walt Disney World.

And while we just got the first trailer for Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True, we now have a new sneak peek clip to enjoy.

The film stars Lacey Chabert (Mean Girls) and Travis Van Winkle (Transformers) as Lindsey and Philip.

When Lindsey heads out on her perfect Walt Disney World Christmas vacation, the magic is interrupted when she finds out a former and disastrous blind date, Philip is staying in the room next door.

The film was shot entirely on location at Walt Disney World and is sure to feature some of the most magical holiday traditions found throughout the resort.

In the freshly shared scene, Lindsay and Philip can be seen at Disney’s Hollywood Studios near Echo Lake.

The pair start their interaction with Lindsay teasing Philip about facing his fears aboard a ride at the resort.

Lindsay decides it's time to head to the shops to look for a Christmas ornament, a tradition she shared with her mom.

Before she can go on her way, Philip pulls out a pair of Christmas-themed Minnie ears to help her on her search.

In the distance, friends are looking towards their interaction, with Christy Carlson Romano slyly saying “Is it just me or is there something there that wasn’t there before?”

For those who do not know, Christy Carlson Romano played Belle in Beauty and the Beast on Broadway, so this is a really cute nod to her place in Disney history.

Check out the sneak peek below!

Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True is set to premiere on this year’s Countdown to Christmas!

For those looking to take a holiday ever after of their own to Walt Disney World, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.

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