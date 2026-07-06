Try Not to React: "Percy Jackson" Stars Ride TRON Lightcycle/Run at Magic Kingdom

Do you think you could hold back a smile on the Walt Disney World roller coaster?

Two of the stars of Percy Jackson and the Olympians were challenged to ride TRON Lightcycle/Run without reaction, see how they did!

What’s Happening:

One of the biggest trends on social media right now is riding a roller coaster without reacting!

Before I say anything else, make sure you are following park rules about filming on attractions to keep other people safe if attempting this challenge!

With that being said, two of the stars of Disney+’s Percy Jackson and the Olympians recently visited Walt Disney World for a shot at winning the challenge aboard TRON Lightcycle/Run.

Shared by Disney Parks on Instagram, Leah Sava’ Jeffries (Annabeth) and Aryan Simhadri (Grover) were invited aboard the Magic Kingdom attraction to see if they could ride TRON without reacting.

Upon launch, both seemed to initially be holding it together, but pretty quickly Leah was fighting off a smile as the coaster went through the outdoor section of track!

See if they both managed to keep a straight face below!

The first two seasons of Percy Jackson and the Olympians are streaming now, only on Disney+!

For those looking to head to The Grid at the Most Magical Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel for all your Walt Disney World vacation needs.

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