Photos/Video: U.S. Air Force Reserve's 920th Rescue Wing Perform Flyover at Walt Disney World on America's 250th Birthday

The flyover is part of Disney Celebrates America activities throughout the day at Walt Disney World

Guests visiting Walt Disney World were treated to a surprise in the skies (though it was announced in advance) as some aircraft from the U.S. Air Force flew over Magic Kingdom and EPCOT.

What's Happening:

As part of the Disney Celebrates America activities at Walt Disney World, guests visiting EPCOT today, July 4, were treated to a special moment in the skies above Spaceship Earth.

The U.S. Air Force Reserve's 920th Rescue Wing from Patrick Space Force Base performed a ceremonial flyover as part of the resort's "Disney Celebrates America" festivities honoring the nation's semiquincentennial.

Prior to EPCOT, the aircraft will flew over Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom at approximately 10:30 a.m., moments later performing a second flyover over EPCOT's icon, Spaceship Earth.

The flyover is part of Disney's longstanding tradition of recognizing the service and sacrifice of members of the U.S. Armed Forces and their families. When originally announced, the resort noted that the celebration continues a legacy of military support dating back to founders Walt Disney and Roy O. Disney.

The patriotic salute joins Walt Disney World's broader lineup of Fourth of July festivities and special offerings commemorating America's 250th anniversary, including limited-time entertainment, themed food and beverages, exclusive merchandise, and celebratory experiences taking place throughout the resort.

Check out the full flyover moment as it happened at EPCOT in our video below.