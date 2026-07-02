Lacey Chabert Searches for Love at Walt Disney World in the Trailer for Hallmark’s "Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True”
"Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True" was filmed on location at Walt Disney World and will make its debut this holiday season on the Hallmark Channel.
The first trailer for Hallmark's upcoming holiday movie set at Walt Disney World, starring Lacey Chabert, has been released.
What's Happening:
- The trailer for Hallmark Channel’s upcoming original film Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True has officially been released, teasing the fun that awaits this holiday season.
- The film stars Lacey Chabert (Mean Girls) and Travis Van Winkle (Transformers) as Lindsey and Philip.
- When Lindsey heads out on her perfect Walt Disney World Christmas vacation, the magic is interrupted when she finds out a former and disastrous blind date, Philip is staying in the room next door.
- The film was shot entirely on location at Walt Disney World, and we get to see a lot of the holiday fun in the trailer – from a stay at Disney's Polynesian Village, to a wish at Cinderella's Wishing Well, and magical, romantic happenstances.
- Production on Holiday Ever After wrapped back in February, with Chabert sharing a message at the time.
- Holiday Ever After also stars:
- Richard Kind (Inside Out)
- Christy Carlson Romano (Kim Possible)
- Bryce Durfee (Last Man Standing)
- Taegan Burns (The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers)
- Asher Alexander (Hal & Harper)
- Additionally, Patrick Renna from The Sandlot will have a cameo role.
- No official release date for the upcoming film has been announced, but is a part of the channel’s Countdown to Christmas 2026 lineup.
- For those looking to head to Walt Disney World for their own chaotic Christmas stories, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Disney apps are getting a major upgrade! Spanish translations are now rolling out in the Disneyland & My Disney Experience apps.
- EPCOT somehow just got even tastier, as La Poutinerie officially opened at the Canada Pavilion.
- As Walt Disney World joins the nation in celebrating America's 250th anniversary, guests visiting on Independence Day can look to the skies for a special patriotic tribute.
- Disney has officially welcomed Bakari, a male western lowland gorilla, to the troop at Gorilla Falls Exploration Trail.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com