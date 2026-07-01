Disney Expands Spanish Language Support in Disneyland and My Disney Experience Apps

New translation tools debut July 1 as Disney continues simplifying Lightning Lane booking, redesigning app navigation, and adding long-requested features like Disney Gift Card integration.

Planning a Disney vacation just got a little more seamless for Spanish-speaking guests who rely on the apps to navigate one of the most magical, yet sometimes complex travel experiences in the world.

What’s Happening:

Disney is continuing its push to simplify trip planning across its digital ecosystem, with a new focus on accessibility, clarity, and pre-arrival convenience. Beginning July 1, both the Disneyland App and the My Disney Experience will now include expanded Spanish translation support, marking a meaningful step toward a more inclusive and intuitive guest experience.

But this update is part of a much broader wave of improvements quietly reshaping how guests plan, book, and experience Disney Parks.

Starting July 1, Spanish-speaking guests will be able to access improved in-app translations across key planning features in both the Disneyland and Walt Disney World ecosystems.

This update reflects Disney’s ongoing effort to reduce friction in trip planning and ensure guests can navigate everything from attraction wait times to dining reservations with greater confidence in their preferred language.

Rather than relying on partial or inconsistent translations, the updated experience aims to create a more cohesive bilingual interface, helping guests feel more informed at every stage of their visit, from pre-arrival planning to in-park decision-making.

For international visitors and Spanish-speaking domestic guests alike, this change is more than a convenience, it’s a usability upgrade that directly impacts how smoothly a park day unfolds.

While language accessibility is a major highlight, it’s only one piece of a larger redesign philosophy happening across Disney’s app ecosystem.

On the My Disney Experience, one of the most significant recent changes has centered around Lightning Lane. Disney simplified the branding and, more importantly, shifted much of the booking process away from stressful same-day competition and toward pre-arrival planning.

Early performance data suggests this change delivered double-digit gains in both ease of use and guest satisfaction. That aligns with a long-standing pain point among visitors: the pressure of waking up early on vacation just to secure ride access.

By moving decision-making ahead of arrival, Disney has effectively reduced one of the most consistent sources of guest frustration.

Beyond Lightning Lane changes, the Walt Disney World app is also getting a refreshed homepage experience.

The updated design prioritizes a clearer countdown to upcoming trips, more visible surfacing of active reservations and plans, and a more intuitive layout for trip details

Another widely requested upgrade has finally arrived across both the Disneyland and Walt Disney World apps: guests can now save a Disney Gift Card directly to their account and use it throughout the app ecosystem for mobile food and beverage orders, theme park tickets, and eligible in-app purchases.

Taken together, these updates point to a clear direction for Disney’s digital strategy: fewer barriers, more personalization, and a stronger focus on pre-planned experiences over day-of stress.

The addition of Spanish language support ensures more guests can confidently navigate the apps.

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