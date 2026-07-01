Photos: A Look Around Tower of Terror's Florist Gift Shop at Disney Adventure World
You've just crossed over into... the florist zone.
Back in January, Disney Adventure World revealed a new gift shop inspired by Twilight Zone: Tower of Terror, and Laughing Place had the chance to check it out!
What’s Happening:
- You are about to discover what lies beyond the fifth dimension, beyond the deepest darkest corner of the imagination… in a new Tower of Terror inspired gift shop at Disney Adventure World.
- The new boutique, which opened on January 31st, takes guests back in time to a 1930s florist inspired by Spanish Revival architecture.
- Designed to fit perfectly between Tower of Terror, World Premiere Plaza, and Adventure Way, the project is a collaboration between Walt Disney Imagineering Paris and the Design & Delivery teams.
- The design also features Art Deco accents that feature the bluish green tint seen on Adventure Ways streetlamps and structures with warm roof tiles to tie it into the Hollywood Tower Hotel.
- Inside the shop, guests will find continued details and touches.
- Of course, beautiful flowers like lilies, peonies, and roses will join other florist essentials like terracotta pots and watering cans.
- Other details will include gorgeous traditional Chinese vases, which were hugely popular during the 30s.
- Decorative posters, portraits, and miniature sailboats also provide more storyline behind the original owners of the shop and children’s leisure activities.
- This isn’t the only addition to the Tower of Terror, as it was also announced back in December that the outdoor portion of the attraction’s queue would get a nice update as well.
- For those looking to head to Disneyland Paris and The Twilight Zone, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.
Read More Disneyland Paris:
- Photos: Construction Progress Continues on Wilderness Explorers Sky Swings at Disney Adventure World
- Disneyland Paris Readies for Royalty with Upcoming Debut of Sleeping Beauty's Royal Waltz
- Donald Duck Gets a Nautical Summer Makeover at Disneyland Paris
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
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