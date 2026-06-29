Donald Duck Gets a Nautical Summer Makeover at Disneyland Paris

Donald will appear in this new costume that you can also take home on various items of merchandise.

Disneyland Paris merchandise and entertainment teams have once again come together to create a new costume for a beloved Disney character that will feature in-park and in merchandise. And this time, it's Donald's turn!

What's Happening:

Last year, Disneyland Paris introduced a new collection that saw Chip 'n' Dale wearing winter-inspired costumes that guests could also purchase on merchandise items in the park.

This marked a first-of-its-kind collaboration between the merchandise and entertainment teams at Disneyland Paris, which is now being replicated with Donald Duck for an all-new collection launching July 6 .

. From the get-go, the teams worked closely together to create a cohesive and immersive experience, allowing guests to see the collection's distinctive style reflected not only in the products but also in the exclusive outfit Donald will wear during his meet-and-greet appearances.

Inspired by Donald's signature nautical theme, designers created a collection featuring marine colors, seaside charm, and contemporary trends. At the same time, the Entertainment Costuming team drew on these same creative elements to design an exclusive outfit that Donald will wear throughout the summer.

Items included in the collection will include apparel, accessories, and the ever-popular shoulder plush.

Guests will be able to purchase the collection from the Emporium, Sir Mickey's Boutique, World of Disney, and Bay Boutique at Disney Newport Bay Club.

Then head over to Boarding House, located between The Storybook Store and Emporium, where you can meet Donald in his all-new nautical outfit.

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