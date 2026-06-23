Disneyland Paris Gardens Get a Dash of Character with New Topiaries
The Cheshire Cat topiary is fun Central Plaza foreshadowing to a signature garden-based attraction in Fantasyland
Disneyland Paris guests will notice that some of the gardens at the park are getting a bit more character.
What's Happening:
- Disneyland Paris is adding to their rich legacy of beautiful topiary figures that can be found throughout the park, with new topiaries inspired by beloved Disney Characters will soon be taking their place among the green spaces surrounding Central Plaza at the park.
- Guests can already catch a first glimpse if they are at the park, with a topiary inspired by the Cheshire Cat from Alice in Wonderland now on display.
- In keeping with the park's ongoing commitment to deepening guest immersion, these topiaries bring a splash of color and magic to Central Plaza, as well as a charming new backdrop for photographs.
- Over the coming weeks, another topiary inspired by Tick Tock Croc from Peter Pan will be installed, rounding out this new addition to Central Plaza. These topiaries are the result of a multidisciplinary collaboration between Walt Disney Imagineering Paris, the Horticulture team, and the Entertainment Workshops.
What They're Saying:
- Virginie Debray, Producer at Walt Disney Imagineering Paris: "To bring our creative teams' vision to life whilst ensuring it was achievable, we worked hand in hand with the Horticulture team on the landscaping, and with the Entertainment Workshops to craft designs that truly do justice to the Disney Characters. Having access to such a breadth of expertise and talent means we can deliver beautiful projects like this one and sprinkle just a little more magic into our guests' days!"
Topiaries:
- A topiary is a living sculpture created by carefully and precisely trimming shrubs or plants into decorative or figurative shapes. At Disneyland Paris, these horticultural creations play a full part in bringing the parks' themed worlds to life.
- Disneyland Paris is famous for using topiaries to add a storybook feel throughout the resort.
- Unlike the large seasonal character displays at EPCOT, most Disneyland Paris topiaries are permanent landscape features that blend into the park's themed environments.
- Before you even enter Disneyland Park, you'll walk through the Fantasia Gardens in front of the Disneyland Hotel. These gardens feature topiaries inspired by Disney's classic animated film Fantasia, along with the famous floral Mickey display that greets guests at the entrance. The gardens were designed as an elegant European-style forecourt rather than a simple plaza.
- Many guests miss the whimsical topiaries scattered throughout Fantasyland. Disneyland Paris horticultural teams have created animal-shaped shrubs including crocodiles, hippos, fleur-de-lis designs, and other fantasy-inspired figures that fit naturally into the landscaping.
- One of the resort's most beloved topiary locations is the Alice's Curious Labyrinth attraction. The maze features elaborate hedge work and topiary elements inspired by Alice in Wonderland.
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