Disneyland Paris Teases New World of Frozen Christmas Celebrations as Holiday Countdown Begins

But will there be real snow in Arendelle?

Not to be left out of the Halfway to the Holidays fun, Disneyland Paris is giving us a bit of a tease about what to expect this year for their Christmas festivities, including the first Christmas season in the new World of Frozen.

What's Happening:

While Walt Disney World has been center stage as we celebrate the countdown to the holidays (in June), we're also getting ready for some holiday fun at Disneyland Paris.

This year, the European destination plans on starting their Christmas festivities on November 7, celebrating the season until January 6, 2027.

Guests are invited to experience all the magic of the holiday in true tradition for Disneyland Paris, complete with decorations, festive celebrations, and Disney Characters that bring a special kind of holiday magic to the parks throughout the holiday season.

Also, this year marks the first holiday season since the opening of World of Frozen at Disney Adventure World. So, new this year, guests will be invited into Arendelle to discover the magical Christmas atmosphere of that new land at the park for the first time once the festivities begin.

This is just an early tease (and date reveal) for what we can expect this holiday season at Disneyland Paris, but more details are promised to be revealed soon.

Christmas in Paris:

Past holiday seasons at the park have featured all kinds of wintery and festive fun, including Mickey's Dazzling Christmas Parade through Disneyland Paris, the "most merrily magical festive procession that sparkles."

A majestic Christmas tree is also featured on Main Street U.S.A. that stands nearly 80 feets tall and lights up many times throughout the evening.

Elsewhere, guests can typically find the Let's Sing Christmas sing-along musical show, featuring Mickey and his friends as they host a festive sing-along to get everyone into the Christmas spirit.

Characters throughout the park are also dressed to the holiday-nines to help bring the magic of the holiday season to life. Also appearing - Santa Claus himself!